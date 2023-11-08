CBP officers seize over $90K in cocaine from body carrier in the SENTRI lane at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $91,800 worth of alleged cocaine from a traveler using the Trusted Traveler Program lane.

“The Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection Trusted Traveler Program is designed to allow vetted persons to make entry through our ports of entry quicker as they have been deemed low-risk. They are still subject for inspection and our diligent officers are always on the lookout for narcotics and other prohibited items,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Our ability to filter out smugglers from legitimate travelers is paramount in securing our border.”

Packages containing nearly seven pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Nov. 4, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a white Honda SUV making entry from Mexico driven by a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the driver, and her belongings, officers extracted two packages from the woman’s person and an additional package in her belongings for a total weight of 6.87 pounds (3.12kg) of alleged cocaine.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

