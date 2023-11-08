Shapiro Administration Awards $750,000 to Remediate Former Industrial Site in Venango County

50 new jobs will be created by the project, which will create public nature trails, outdoor event space, and more

Projects like this one in Emlenton Borough reinforce Governor Shapiro’s commitment to creating healthier communities for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced today the approval of $750,000 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Oil Region Alliance to remediate the former Fuchs industrial property located at 1001 Hill Street and 105 Eighth Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Oil Region Alliance owns the former Fuchs site, which is comprised of four parcels and a 34,969-square-foot building on 1.53 acres. The underutilized site, which was historically used to manufacture spokes, wool and flannel, most recently was used as a graphite-based lubricants manufacturing facility. The ISRP funds will be used to conduct remedial work at the site, including the remediation of the groundwater, soils, and vapors, as well as the building.

The Oil Region Alliance is also negotiating the purchase of the 50-acre former Quaker State site. Once all remediations are completed, the 53-acre site will allow for eight miles of public nature trails, a boat ramp and outfitter, outdoor event space, and dozens of sustainable energy and innovative agriculture research plots. The site will provide an estimated 50 new jobs in hospitality, outdoor recreation, and arts and culture, as well as job training and entrepreneurship pathways, becoming the heart of a new regional innovation ecosystem.

“Creating healthy and safe communities is a priority of the Shapiro Administration and positioning this industrial property for growth is a tremendous win for businesses and residents alike,” said Secretary Siger. “With this funding, the property will be cleaned up and redeveloped into a viable commercial and recreational space that is expected to add nearly 50 new jobs in Northwest Pennsylvania.”

Governor Shapiro is committed to creating healthier communities for Pennsylvanians. The Governor’s bipartisan, commonsense 2023-24 budget includes more than $1.8 million for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to improve air quality testing, increase dam inspections, safeguard water quality, and more.

“Remediation projects like this not only make underutilized spaces productive, but also preserves our open spaces,” said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Preserving our land and natural resources is important to a lot of Pennsylvanians. Revamping the former Fuchs industrial property also gives the residents and visitors of Venango County a place to connect with the environment and increased access to recreational opportunities. We are excited to see this project benefit this community, and our environment.”

“We greatly appreciate our partners at DCED and DEP, and appreciate the confidence the Shapiro Administration has in the Oil Region Alliance to remediate and transform the former Fuchs site in downtown Emlenton,” said John Phillips, President and CEO, Oil Region Alliance. “The Industrial Sites Reuse Program is vital to correcting environmental issues, improving communities, and attracting investment and entrepreneurship.”

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

