From Doo-Wop Disc Jockey to Rock n' Roll Priest: The Inspiring Journey of Father Jim Drucker, Military Veteran

Father Jim Drucker is the host of the new radio show “Rock ‘N’ Roll Reveille with Father Jim Drucker, Philly’s Doo Wop Priest,” starting this Veterans Day weekend and continuing every Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. on Philadelphia’s WWDB-AM 860. The late Philadelphia Rock n' Roll legend Bobby Rydell (left) with his longtime friend Father Jim Drucker (right).

Tune In Every Saturday: Rock n' Roll Hits and Heartfelt Commentary as Retired Catholic Priest and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Honors Veterans Through Music

I'm happy to be back in the city I love, playing the music I love, for the people I love, especially the veterans and their families.” — Father Jim Drucker, Philly's Doo Wop Priest

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Father Jim Drucker, an ordained Catholic priest with a remarkable background in the music industry, is set to make a triumphant return to the airwaves.Before he became a priest at the age of 36, Drucker was a prolific songwriter, music publisher, record producer, WIBG-AM Radio 990 record hop producer, talent agent, road manager for Patti Labelle, and a popular disc jockey.He is now bringing his unique blend of talents and experiences to a new weekly radio show, “ Rock ‘N’ Roll Reveille with Father Jim Drucker, Philly’s Doo Wop Priest ,” starting this Veterans Day weekend and continuing every Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. on Philadelphia’s WWDB-AM 860 Drucker will be joined by Philadelphia doo-wop legend Billy Carlucci, of “Billy and the Essentials” fame as co-host, as well as special commentary by Dr. Andrew Savicky, Ret. USAF Lt. Col., Psychologist, with advice for Philadelphia-area veterans.The Golden Age of Rock n' Roll RevivedThis exciting show will transport listeners back to the Golden Age of Rock n' Roll, featuring classic hits and encyclopedic commentary by Drucker himself. As the man who booked many of the top Rock n' Roll artists from that era, he'll share insights and stories about the music that shaped a generation."I'm excited and blessed that many of the biggest names in Rock n' Roll will be guests on my show to talk about their careers and the other people we knew who changed America's songbook," Drucker said.A Journey from Rock n' Roll to the PriesthoodAfter his ordination, Drucker served as a parish priest and pastor in communities across Northeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.He later joined the US Air Force as a Chaplain, serving during the first Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm. After his military service, he continued to collaborate with veterans' organizations as a Department of Veterans Affairs Catholic Chaplain, providing support programs for former military personnel and their families."I'm happy to be back in the city I love, playing the music I love, for the people I love, especially the veterans and their families," said Drucker. "And I'm fortunate that so many of my friends in the industry have offered to come on the show to reminisce about one of the most epic times in music, not just in the United States, but around the globe. Rock n' Roll became the language of a generation, even in the most isolated corners of the world."From Philadelphia's Streets to the World of MusicDrucker's journey began in a tough Philadelphia neighborhood, attending Catholic school until he transferred to public school in his second grade. At Edison High School, he immersed himself in music, took lessons, sang in the hallways, and connected with Philadelphia's singing groups. He sang with groups including “The Boss-Tones” and “The Equadors,” who left their mark in the music industry.Following his high school years, Drucker became a talent scout for the renowned Jolly Joyce Theatrical Booking Agency in Philadelphia. Subsequently, he enjoyed a successful career as a radio disc jockey in multiple markets before discerning a calling to the priesthood, earning several academic degrees along the way.About Father Jim DruckerFather Jim Drucker's journey from the world of music to the priesthood is a testament to his dedication and multifaceted talents. Ordained as a Catholic priest in 1978, he later served in the U.S. Air Force as a Senior Catholic Chaplain during the first Gulf War. After his military service, he worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs until 2007. Drucker is now retired from his duties as a Catholic priest and continues to be a staunch advocate for various veterans' groups.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact: Jim DeLorenzo, Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations, (215) 266-5943, jim@jhdenterprises.com.

Interview with Fr. Jim Drucker on the Main Line Network's "30 Minutes with..." hosted by Rick Anthony