Signs of Passage: Nostalgia and New Beginnings by Dave Young Kim Opens at the Reese Bullen Gallery

Susie’s Flowers, 2023, Lightbox sign, painting on wood panel

Signs of Passage: Nostalgia and New Beginnings by Dave Young Kim opens to the public on Wednesday, November 8th, with an Opening Reception Thursday November 16th, 4:30-6pm, in the Reese Bullen Gallery. The show will run through December 9th.

Los Angeles based artist Dave Young Kim is back in Humboldt County with a newly created body of work for his solo exhibition at the Cal Poly Humboldt Reese Bullen Gallery. Kim is a fine artist, born and raised in Los Angeles. He received a BFA in Studio Art from the University of California, Davis and an MFA in Studio Art from Mills College where he worked closely with renowned painter Hung Liu.

His current body of work engages with the intangible quality of home and explores themes of nostalgia, war, conflict, and displacement. By interpolating cultural motifs into personal and larger histories of struggle, Kim explores the unifying search for belonging across disparate conditions. In 2020, he co-founded the Korean American Artist Collective (KAAC), a group of artists building community around work rooted in the Korean American experience. In 2021 he was a selected muralist for the Eureka Street Art Fest and in connection with the Eureka Chinatown Project to paint a mural, entitled Fowl, for the newly dedicated Charlie Moon Way area.

KIm’s Smog, 2023, Lightbox sign, painting on wood panel

This exhibition features light boxes, referencing storefront displays, with detailed portraits below. Kim states: ”My work plays with that idea of manufacturing nostalgia as integrated with my family history, memory, and identity. My artistic approach is drawn from a sense of loss or longing, looking for a place to belong.”

The exhibition Signs of Passage: Nostalgia and New Beginnings will run from November 8th through December 9th at the Reese Bullen Gallery. We will hold an Opening Reception with Kim on Thursday November 16th from 4:30pm-6pm at the Reese Bullen Gallery, with light refreshments.

Wish You Were Here, 2023, Metal poles, Barbed Wire, Metal Sign, LED Sign, Latex paint on wood panel

The Reese Bullen Gallery, named in honor of a founding professor of the Art Department, was established in 1970. The gallery is located in the Cal Poly Humboldt Art Building, at the intersection of B Street and Laurel Drive, directly across from the Van Duzer Theatre. The gallery is open Wednesday/Thursday 12pm-6pm, Friday 11am-5pm, Saturday 11am-2pm. Closed Sunday-Tuesday. Also open via appointment, please contact the Gallery Director at [email protected], or call 707-826-5818. Admission is free and all are welcome. For parking information, please visit humboldt.edu/parking.

This exhibition was made possible by generous funding from the Instructionally Related Activity Fund, as well as the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Grant Program through the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

More information on Dave Young Kim’s artwork: https://www.daveyoungkim.com/