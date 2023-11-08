Submit Release
Arcata, Manila, Blue Lake, and Samoa Residents can Sign up for a Holiday Basket

Press release from the Arcata Presbyterian Church:

123 Redwood Rangers and Arcata Presbyterian Church Holiday Basket Sign-Up 2023

For residents of Arcata, Manila, Blue Lake, and Samoa

This program is for families with children. 

You Must Apply in Person at 670 11th Street in Arcata, on the corner of 11th & G St.

Sat, Nov 11 from 1-3pm

Sun, Nov12 from 1-3pm

Tue, Nov 12 from 6-8pm

Thu, Nov 16 from 6-8pm

Bring a picture ID and proof of residence.

Baskets must be picked up in person on Wed, Dec 20 from 3-7pm at the church.

Baskets will include turkey, fresh vegetables, canned & dried foods, and toys for the children.

Call Dan at 707-407-5774 for more information.

 

