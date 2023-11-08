AR21 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-11-08
News Provided By
November 08, 2023, 20:51 GMT
WISCONSIN, November 8 - Relating to: honoring the life and public service of Representative John L. Klenke.
You just read:
AR21 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2023-11-08
News Provided By
November 08, 2023, 20:51 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
AB626 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-11-08View All Stories From This Source