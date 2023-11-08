Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A4008232                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: ST. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/8/23 at approximately 1417 hours

VIOLATION: Crashes; duty to stop with injury resulting, Negligent Operation

STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound

TOWN: Fairlee

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Exit 15

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 91

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE:     

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: Possibly Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL:

 

VICTIM: Kerry Walling

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bloomfield, VT

 

INJURIES: Shoulder and back

HOSPITAL: DHMC

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11/8/23 at approximately 1417 hours, VT State Police was notified of a construction worker on the interstate that was struck by a vehicle. Troopers were notified while responding the vehicle fled the scene.

 

Upper Valley Ambulance along with Fairlee FD responded to the scene. The victim was identified as Kerry Walling. Walling was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by Upper Valley Ambulance.

 

Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance identifying the vehicle and operator that fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a dark mid-size SUV, with driver side damage to include the sideview mirror broken off. The sideview mirror left at the scene suggests the vehicle is a Dodge.

 

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks.

 

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking on this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

