St Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A4008232
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: ST. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/8/23 at approximately 1417 hours
VIOLATION: Crashes; duty to stop with injury resulting, Negligent Operation
STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound
TOWN: Fairlee
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of Exit 15
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 91
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE: Possibly Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL:
VICTIM: Kerry Walling
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bloomfield, VT
INJURIES: Shoulder and back
HOSPITAL: DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/8/23 at approximately 1417 hours, VT State Police was notified of a construction worker on the interstate that was struck by a vehicle. Troopers were notified while responding the vehicle fled the scene.
Upper Valley Ambulance along with Fairlee FD responded to the scene. The victim was identified as Kerry Walling. Walling was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by Upper Valley Ambulance.
Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance identifying the vehicle and operator that fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a dark mid-size SUV, with driver side damage to include the sideview mirror broken off. The sideview mirror left at the scene suggests the vehicle is a Dodge.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Trooper Aremburg at the St Johnsbury Barracks.
Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking on this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous