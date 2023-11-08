Public Transit Advisory Committee November 20 Agenda

Please note the meeting does not take place on the usual 2nd Monday, November 13!

The Public Transit Advisory Committee will meet at 4:10 pm on November 20, 2023 and will be held via Zoom video conference. The agenda and background materials can be found at https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/document/382859/

To observe this meeting live, visit the Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel.

Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting or provide public comment must register by clicking on the following link:

https://lawrenceks.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEucuGhpzksEtOCWKMIAKHc53G2-zEzSJeX