Press Release: New EU Regulation an Important Step Towards More Transparent Political Advertising

(BRUSSELS) — The agreement on the final text for the Regulation on the Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising should create a more transparent political advertising environment ahead of the June 2024 European Elections, according to the Centre for Democracy & Technology Europe.

After several months of negotiation, CDT Europe is gratified that EU lawmakers have landed on an agreement on legislation to address issues that have the potential to undermine democracy — such as microtargeting and lack of accountability.

Asha Allen, Centre for Democracy & Technology Programme Director, Online Expression & Civic Space, said: