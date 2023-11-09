The Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block Returns to Film Fest LA at LA Live 2023

Mother and son producing duo Michelle Beaulieu and Kash Hovey at the 2022 Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA At LA Live. Photo Credit: Amy Graves Film Fest LA At LA Live

2023 marks the Fifth Anniversary of the collaboration of Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA At LA Live on November 18, 2023

My earliest memories are watching movies I recall creating scenes with my friends. The Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block is a natural extension of my childhood dreams turned into reality.” — Kash Hovey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark fifth-year of collaboration, the Film Fest LA at LA Live is poised to unveil its dazzling 2023 festival finale: the Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block. This cinematic showcase will roll out the red carpet for Hollywood's elite on Saturday November 18, 2023 offering a glamorous coda to LA’s prestigious film festival season.

Under the production savvy of the mother-son duo Michelle Beaulieu and Kash Hovey, this film block has become a beacon for the city's film aficionados, bringing together the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry.

Michelle Beaulieu, a multifaceted American producer, model, and actress, has carved out an illustrious path in show business. Beaulieu first captured national attention on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." Her trajectory through the entertainment world has included notable credits such as "The Beach Boys: A Celebration Concert" and "Elvis by the Presleys." Joining forces with her son Kash in 2014 for his debut feature film, "Jack and Cocaine," Beaulieu has recently garnered acclaim as a producer of the award-winning talk show "On Air with Ka$h." Michelle has recently been featured in Lavish Life Magazine, Action Magazine, and The LA Fashion Magazine for her work as a producer.

Kash Hovey, an award-winning actor and producer, has quickly risen through Hollywood's ranks. His talk show, "On Air with Ka$h," offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of celebrities and their roles. Hovey's silver screen breakthrough in "Jack and Cocaine" led to a Best Supporting Actor award for the comedy "As in Kevin." His subsequent productions, including "Plastic Daydream," have won multiple accolades, further cementing his place in the industry. Kash is also a Celebrity Ambassador for Heart Safe Neighborhood Foundation, Inc.

The 2023 Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block will spotlight a roster of award-winning creatives, including:

“On Air with Ka$h” - Kash Hovey interviews Beverly D’Angelo, Tim Burton, and other celebrities on his multi award winning talk show.

“The Hit” starring Kash Hovey, Wyni Landry (9-1-1), Christa Collins (X-Factor), Mario Zermeno (Red Chair), Directed by Jonathan Louis Lewis award winning writer, director and producer.

“Circles in My Mind” music video performed by award winning artist Alexander James Rodriguez.

“Sales Tactics” starring Eric Isenhower (Parks and Recreation, The Fosters)

& Hope James directed by award winning director Valerie Brandy (Justified)

“Who Am I” starring Alex Ellis (Hot in Cleveland)Petey Pablo

Directed by Christine Lakin (Step by Step, The Goldbergs)

“Unseen” Directed by Isabella Blake-Thomas (Once Upon A Time)

“Trident by Jax Malcolm The Documentary.” Featuring Creator TV 2023 Designer of The Year Jax Malcolm. Directed by award winning director Gary Robinson.

“We’re in Paradise” music video by chart topping artist Adil C.

“Danish and the Beer” by Maxine Zermeno (Go Go Little Star). Produced by Mario Zermeno (Red Chair).

The Film Fest LA at LA Live, is renowned for its celebration of cinematic art, and promises to bring the 2023 festival season to a close with unparalleled flair and a spotlight on storytelling brilliance. The anticipation for this star-studded event is palpable, as Hollywood prepares to toast the continued success of the Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://filmfreeway.com/FilmFestLA/tickets