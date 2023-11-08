Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,614 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott Statement on New Developments in Lawsuit Challenging Iowa’s Six-Week Abortion Ban

November 8, 2023 Senate Staff Blog, News releases 0

Des Moines — Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott released the following statement regarding the Iowa Attorney General’s brief, filed today, in Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds, the latest lawsuit challenging extreme bans on reproductive freedom in Iowa. 

“Today’s legal filing and statements from the governor and attorney general show once again how out of touch extreme, anti-choice politicians are with the will of Iowa voters,” Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, said.

“A substantial majority of Iowans support safe, legal access to abortion and reject attacks on reproductive freedom in Iowa – and so do Senate Democrats,” Trone Garriott said.

###

You just read:

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott Statement on New Developments in Lawsuit Challenging Iowa’s Six-Week Abortion Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more