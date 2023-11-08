Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott Statement on New Developments in Lawsuit Challenging Iowa’s Six-Week Abortion Ban

Des Moines — Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott released the following statement regarding the Iowa Attorney General’s brief, filed today, in Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds, the latest lawsuit challenging extreme bans on reproductive freedom in Iowa.

“Today’s legal filing and statements from the governor and attorney general show once again how out of touch extreme, anti-choice politicians are with the will of Iowa voters,” Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, said.

“A substantial majority of Iowans support safe, legal access to abortion and reject attacks on reproductive freedom in Iowa – and so do Senate Democrats,” Trone Garriott said.

###