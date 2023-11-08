Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,614 in the last 365 days.

My Career in Data Episode 57: Mayank Madan, Head of Data and Analytics, Lemongrass

  • Homepage
  • >
  • Podcast
  • >
  • My Career in Data Episode 57: Mayank Madan, Head of Data and Analytics, Lemongrass
By Natalie Raymond on

Welcome back to a new episode of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we talk with Mayank Madan, the Head of Data and Analytics at Lemongrass, about his passion for getting your hands dirty and why he thinks people are the most important factor to consider while building your career.

Never miss an episode – subscribe to the DATAVERSITY weekly newsletter.

Learn more about Lemongrass.

Connect with Mayank on LinkedIn.

Interested in being a guest?

You just read:

My Career in Data Episode 57: Mayank Madan, Head of Data and Analytics, Lemongrass

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more