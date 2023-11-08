- Homepage
- >
- Podcast
- >
- My Career in Data Episode 57: Mayank Madan, Head of Data and Analytics, Lemongrass
Welcome back to a new episode of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.
This week we talk with Mayank Madan, the Head of Data and Analytics at Lemongrass, about his passion for getting your hands dirty and why he thinks people are the most important factor to consider while building your career.
Never miss an episode – subscribe to the DATAVERSITY weekly newsletter.
Connect with Mayank on LinkedIn.