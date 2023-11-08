FTC Adds Support for Consumers in Multiple Languages for Fraud and ID Theft Reporting; Offers Multi-lingual Resources on How to Spot, Avoid, and Report Fraud

As part of its ongoing efforts to combat scammers and protect consumers in every community, the Federal Trade Commission is now providing the ability to report fraud, scams and deceptive practices in multiple languages in addition to English and Spanish.

These new language access enhancements will allow people to file reports with the FTC in their preferred language when calling the FTC. Among the new languages available are Mandarin, Tagalog, Vietnamese, French, Arabic, Russian, Korean, Portuguese and Polish. Consumers speaking English and Spanish can also continue to file reports directly online.

The FTC is also offering guidance online and in print to consumers and businesses in additional languages. This includes advice on how to spot, stop and avoid scams and what to if you paid a scammer online, as well as offering free print resources in multiple languages.

More information about the enhanced language access for both reporting and consumer and business guidance is available in a new FTC blog post.