MEDIA ADVISORY: USDA Agency To Release 2023 Plant Hardiness Zone Map on Nov. 15

Washington, DC, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT:          The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and Oregon State University (OSU) will host a virtual press conference on the latest updates to the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map (PHZM), a key resource used by gardeners and others to decide which plant species will do best in certain growing regions of the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. 

WHEN:          Wednesday, November 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

WHERE:       Zoom Webinar invitation; register in advance at: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_nDwUVilhQSWbAjEUyILrIg

SPEAKERS:

                        • Dr. Simon Liu, ARS Administrator Simon Liu

Dr. Peter Bretting, ARS Office of National Programs

Dr. Christopher Daly, Professor and Director, PRISM Group, Oregon State University

CONTACT:   ARSPress@USDA.GOV. You may submit questions in advance for reply at the event.

The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in agricultural research results in $20 of economic impact.

