Steps Caregivers Can Take To Manage Stress When Caring For Older Loved Ones

A selection of furnished and unfurnished, one- and two-bedroom apartments are available at The Carolina Inn to fit a variety of budgets and lifestyles.

When providing care to your aging family member becomes too much to handle alone, Assisted Living is ready at The Carolina Inn in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year since 1983, November has been proclaimed National Family Caregivers Month. It’s a time to “recognize the love and sacrifice of millions of American caregivers” and celebrate their efforts in assisting and supporting their loved ones. It’s also a time to raise awareness and educate others about the struggles all caregivers face and provide them with the tools they need to succeed.

One of the challenges confronting caregivers is feeling overwhelmed and isolated, which can lead to burnout. However, there are steps individuals can take to reduce their stress.

Self care. When someone is not at their best, their ability to care for someone else is diminished. Getting enough rest and eating healthy is a good start. But feelings of depression, irritable or moodiness are probably an indication of burn out. Take a step back and seek support, either from a professional, a group or organization, or friends.

At some point, being a caregiver may require becoming power of attorney over a loved one’s finances or healthcare. To avoid confusion, file their paperwork separately. If managing records digitally, make sure they are on a secure device and set up folders so they can easily be located and identified.

New technologies can ease stress. Smart phone apps can come in handy for notifications and personal emergency alert devices comfort senior who are living alone. Medication delivery services sort and package prescriptions together so that the recipient receives the appropriate dosage to take and knows when to take it. Subscription services ensure that prescriptions are filled in a timely manner.

Though bringing up the subject of moving to an Assisted Living community may be uncomfortable, it’s better for everyone to talk about it and research options before the need is imminent. Step one is to determine what’s most important in a senior living setting. The next step is visiting multiple communities to compare services, amenities and experiences.

In senior living, only a small percentage of “living” actually occurs within someone’s apartment. That’s why The Carolina Inn has multipurpose rooms, common areas and beautiful outdoor spaces for gathering. Additional amenities such as concierge services, a salon, housekeeping and laundry, transportation, and more make residents feel like they’re staying in a resort-style hotel. How caregivers, nursing staff, activities coordinators, and food service workers treat visitors is a good indication of how they treat residents. Conversations with current residents about their experiences can provide much needed insight, as well.

In general, Assisted Living residents receive help with tasks of daily living such as dressing, bathing, personal hygiene, mobility, and medication management. But some communities go above and beyond. The Carolina Inn has the highest nursing-to-resident ratio for assisted living communities in the Fayetteville, North Carolina area with nurses on each floor and staff available around the clock. Additional services such as diabetic care, podiatry, and lab resources are available as needed.

One of the keys to staying healthy during aging is proper nutrition. Assisted Living communities commonly provide three meals a day for residents. At The Carolina Inn, menu options change daily and feature locally sourced and grown produce when possible. The main dining room reflects the décor and service of a four-star restaurant and more casual fare is available in the Sky View Bistro. Room service is offered, too. However, dining is more than just a nutritious meal. It’s a time for residents to gather and share stories of their day, laugh together, and build friendships.

Many of today’s senior living communities pride themselves on keeping residents active and engaged. And The Carolina Inn is no exception. A wide variety of Life Enrichment programs and activities are available for residents. These include musical performances, pet therapy, arts and crafts, games, exercise sessions, movie nights, holiday dinners, birthday celebrations, and wine and cheese socials. Morning devotion and church services are also offered for spiritual as well as physical and emotional wellness.

Some Assisted Living communities require a hefty down payment. As a rental property, The Carolina Inn offers monthly lease options with no high entrance fee.

To schedule a tour of The Carolina Inn, log onto www.CarolinaInnNC.com or call (910) 501-2271.