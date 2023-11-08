Vermont State Police promotion announcement — Commander, St. Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PROMOTION ANNOUNCEMENT - COMMANDER, ST. ALBANS FIELD STATION

DATE: Nov. 8, 2023

FROM: Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director

PROMOTION: Commander – St. Albans Field Station

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Sgt. Michael Filipek, patrol commander and acting lieutenant at the St. Albans Barracks, to lieutenant/station commander at the St. Albans Barracks.

Lt. Filipek has served the people of Vermont with the state police since graduating from the Vermont Police Academy in November 2015 and being assigned as a trooper to the St. Albans Barracks. In March 2019 he transferred from the Field Force Division to the Criminal Division as a detective trooper assigned to the Williston Barracks and the Lamoille County Special Investigations Unit. That was followed by a promotion to detective sergeant at the St. Albans Barracks in September 2020. He subsequently transferred back to Field Force as a sergeant/patrol commander at St. Albans in 2021. Two years later he received a temporary assignment as acting lieutenant and commander of the barracks. His formal promotion to lieutenant and barracks commander was effective in October.

In addition to these duties, Lt. Filipek currently serves as team leader of the Tactical Services Unit and has been a TSU member since 2016. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Norwich University.

A Vermont State Police field station commander is responsible for overseeing delivery of law enforcement services to the communities served by that station. Field station commanders are the local representatives of the Vermont State Police to the community they serve, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service area.

The St. Albans Barracks provides police coverage throughout Franklin and Grand Isle counties, including primary law enforcement services for the towns of Bakersfield, Berkshire, Enosburg, Fairfax, Fairfield, Fletcher, Franklin, Georgia, Highgate, Montgomery, Richford, Sheldon, Swanton Town, Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero and South Hero.

The field station also provides assistance as requested to the Swanton Police Department, St. Albans City Police Department, Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. The St. Albans Barracks patrols 24 miles of interstate highway, 182 miles of state roads in Franklin County and 45 miles of state roads in Grand Isle County.

Lt. Filipek can be reached at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or michael.filipek@vermont.gov.

To find out more about the St. Albans Field Station and the communities it serves, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations/stalbans.

- 30 -