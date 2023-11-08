Illinois Lottery and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Launches Winter Riches Lottery Ticket

Chicago, IL, ILLINOIS, November 8 - The Illinois Lottery and the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) launched the 2023 Winter Riches Instant Ticket today, where 100 percent of its profits are directed to organizations supporting veterans in Illinois. Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays and IDVA Director Terry Prince presented the ticket to kick off its availability at 7,000 retail stores in Illinois. Launched in 2006, the ticket has generated more than $21 million, and approximately 400 veterans' organizations statewide have received funds.





"We are honored to partner with IDVA and the great organizations that benefit from the Veterans' Cash Grants," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "Knowing that our specialty ticket offers entertainment and a chance to win for our players but also benefits our country's service men and women brings me great pride. We thank Director Prince and all his staff for ensuring these funds go to these essential organizations."





The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs awards these funds generated from the ticket in the form of Veterans' Cash Grants to organizations providing services, including housing assistance, long-term care, disability benefits, employment services, and treatment for post-traumatic stress. Every quarter, IDVA's Veterans' Cash Grant Authorization Committee reviews applications and awards grants to groups that have demonstrated proven need. Eligibility is open to government agencies, not-for-profits, veterans' organizations, and tax-exempt entities currently providing veterans' assistance or wishing to expand to veterans' assistance.





"The programs selected for a Veterans' Cash Grants generated from the specialty ticket have a direct benefit to veterans across the state," said IDVA Director Prince. "We are grateful to the Illinois Lottery for its commitment to veterans and their partnership in ensuring that these programs continue to serve veterans."





The $2 ticket is available wherever Illinois Lottery tickets are sold. While 100 percent of the profits are channeled to Veterans' Cash Grants, lottery players also win prizes like any other lottery ticket.





Grantees may apply through June 30, 2023, for a grant start date of October 1st, 2023, and ending September 30th, 2024.

For more information on Veterans' Cash Grants, visit:

For more information on the Illinois Lottery, visit: www.illinoislottery.com

