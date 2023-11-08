Submit Release
IEMA-OHS Provides Tips for Residents During Winter Weather Preparedness Week, Nov. 6-10

SPRINGFIELD - As many residents in the state have already experienced an early snowfall this year, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) offers readiness tips during Winter Weather Preparedness Week, Nov. 6-10, as part of Winter Weather Preparedness Month this November.

"Winter storms can arrive quickly and with little warning," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Being prepared ensures the safety and well-being of families throughout the season."

Readiness for winter is not just for comfort but for safety and resilience. As temperatures drop, it is important that residents are equipped for snowstorms or extreme cold weather at home or on the road when travel becomes hazardous.

"Each winter season, nearly 29,000 motor vehicles crash in Illinois, producing 4,500 injuries and 80 fatalities," added National Weather Service (NWS) Central Illinois Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Shimon.  "That is why it is imperative that people plan ahead and prepare for winter weather impacts."

Following are NWS daily tips for Winter Weather Preparedness Week, with topics ranging from travel safety to weather terminology:

Monday, Nov. 6:  Snow and Snow Safety - How much snow can cause slippery roads, what snow squall conditions entails, common precipitation types in Illinois, etc.    

Tuesday, Nov. 7:  Icy Roads and Ice Safety - Wide ranging impacts of ice storms, potential for power outages in winter cold, etc.

Wednesday, Nov. 8:  Extreme Cold and Wind Chill Safety - Discover how quickly hypothermia can set in, how to recognize the signs of frostbite, pet safety in cold, etc.

Thursday, Nov. 9:  Home Safety and Preparedness - Discover how to winterize your home, prepare for power outages after the storm, snow shoveling safety, etc.

Friday, Nov. 10:  Winter Weather Headlines, Blizzards, and Forecast Challenges — Terminology—knowing the differences between a blizzard warning, winter storm warning, ice storm warning, winter weather advisory; and challenges to forecasting winter weather.

 

Residents are encouraged to keep a winter storm kit in their vehicles to be prepared with items including:

  1. Cell phone and chargers
  2. Blankets or sleeping bags
  3. Extra clothing
  4. Jumper cables
  5. Flashlight
  6. Extra batteries
  7. Extra water
  8. High-calorie, non-perishable food

For more information about travel preparedness, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.

Residents can find more tips in the IEMA Winter Weather Preparedness Guide,  as well as the Ready Illinois and NWS Winter Prep sites.

 

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

 

IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

 


 

