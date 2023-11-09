FEMA Administrator and CISA Director Participate in Partnership-Focused Fireside Chat

WASHINGTON -- Today, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and CISA Director Jen Easterly participated in a fireside chat at the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) Conference. Together, they discussed how FEMA and CISA are working collaboratively to address the cyberthreats facing our nation.
Emphasizing the importance of good partnerships, Administrator Criswell and Director Easterly highlighted that just today FEMA and CISA announced the launch of the CISA Shields Ready campaign and FEMA’s accompanying Shields Ready.gov webpage, as well as the release the joint product from FEMA and CISA, “Planning Considerations for Cyber Incidents: Guidance for Emergency Managers,” which can be found on Planning Guides | FEMA.gov.
