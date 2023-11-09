Mark Gilbert of Scottsdale, AZ, is a Speaker in Used Car Week 2023

Mark Gilbert Scottsdale AZ

Used Car Week 2023 in Scottsdale, AZ: This event excites dealers, clients, and industry insiders.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Used Car Week 2023 promises to be an eventful occasion, with a lineup of top-notch speakers set to share their knowledge and expertise with attendees. Mark Gilbert of Scottsdale, AZ, will be a keynote speaker in Used Car Week 2023. The entire event will run from November 6 to 9 in Scottsdale, AZ. Mark Gilbert will speak on November 7, Tuesday, from 11:15 AM to 11:45 AM. He will be talking about how to manage different personalities as people do business. It is a topic that is relevant to anyone who wants to succeed in business, as effective management of personalities can help foster stronger relationships, greater productivity, and more positive outcomes. With his wealth of knowledge and experience in the field, attendees can expect a deeply insightful and engaging session that is not to be missed.

Used Car Week is presented by Cherokee Media Group, publisher of Auto Remarketing, Auto Remarketing Canada, SubPrime Auto Finance News/BHPH Report, and Auto Fin Journal.

Mark Gilbert recently made an appearance on a sponsored episode of the Auto Remarketing Podcast, where he delved into the idea of buying centers and the potential value they can bring to dealerships. He was joined by Bobby Mills, General Manager of Bob Mills Mitsubishi, as they both shared their insights and experiences on the topic. Buying centers, when properly implemented, can help dealerships streamline their purchasing process, improve negotiation power, and ultimately drive profitability. This episode was filled with informative discussions and valuable takeaways for anyone interested in optimizing their dealership's operations.

About Mark Gilbert

Mark Gilbert is the CEO of the Automotive Training Network (ATN). He has over 40 years of driving business success in sales, marketing, and communication. He is also the principal author of "The Balanced Selling Programme" (1988) and pioneered the Customer First Sales Process ('02).

Handling over 200 seminars worldwide, Mark Gilbert excels in sales strategies, psychology, and profiling. A former owner of 14 dealerships, Mark co-founded Automotive Training Network. He is also a noted NADA speaker with ties to major brands like Ford, Nike, and HP. An adept pilot and PADI Dive Instructor, Mark cherishes Hawaiian getaways with his wife, five kids, and nine grandkids. He is currently influencing automotive groups and serving on influential boards as a true industry luminary.