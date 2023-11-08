Boyden Leadership Consulting Welcomes New Partners in America and Europe

Demand for leadership development and C-suite enablement leads Boyden to hire inspirational advisors in San Francisco and Kazakhstan

New York, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership advisory firm, is delighted to welcome new Partners Peter Novak in Sausalito, San Francisco; Evgeny Smirnov in Almaty, Kazakhstan; and new Principal Alex Schneps in Sausalito. They join Boyden’s fast growing, global leadership consulting team.

João Guedes Vaz, Managing Partner and Global Leader, Leadership Consulting, Boyden, commented, “We are delighted to welcome such talented and influential C-suite advisors, Peter, Evgeny and Alex to our global team. As global leadership experts, Boyden continues to expand our unique provision of services to founder CEOs, C-suite leaders, boards and executive committees, leadership teams and organisations. We empower our clients to foster visionary leadership, attract top talent, and cultivate businesses that resonate with investors and stakeholders”.

Peter Novak, Evgeny Smirnov, and Alex Schneps are among the most authoritative advisors in leadership today, working with some of the world’s most influential organisations and leaders.

Peter Novak brings nearly 30 years’ experience in higher education, executive consulting, coaching and training. He is a renowned communications training expert and public speaker with broad business expertise and unique insights into executive search and advisory services. He has a successful track record in training executives across all industries to excel in high-stakes presentations and media appearances. His a thought leader in linguistic approaches that enhance the success profiles of native and non-native English speakers, and move the needle on diversity, equity and inclusion. Peter is on the Advisory Boards of Vocal Justice and Callisto, and is National Trainer, Futures Without Violence and the Avon Foundation for Women. With an extensive academic track record, Peter is published by Cambridge University Press, Palgrave/Macmillan and Gallaudet University Press among others. He was previously CEO and Founder of communication training and consulting firm, Strictly Speaking Group.

Evgeny Smirnov is an accomplished leadership expert with more than 15 years’ experience in leadership development, coaching, training and consulting in leadership advisory firms and international business schools. He works with leading international companies and mid-sized, high-growth businesses across all major sectors. Evgeny has an extensive background in developing, directing and delivering advanced management development programmes for senior management and high-potential employees. He is Affiliate Executive Coach at INSEAD Executive Education; executive coach for leadership modules and MBA core curriculum, based in Almaty. He has an extensive academic track record gained in Russia and the United Kingdom and multiple professional certifications.

Alex Schneps works with executives from some of the world’s most well-known companies, coaching them to connect with audiences and communicate with impact. He leverages his formal training in the performing arts, education, media and event production, critically assessing and fine tuning the delivery and presence of global business leaders. Educated in the United States and the United Kingdom, Alex has taught university-level courses in acting, performance and speech communications to non-performance majors. He was previously Managing Partner of Strictly Speaking Group.

Boyden’s leadership consulting team delivers bespoke engagements throughout the leadership lifecycle, collaborating with global colleagues to deliver assessment & profiling, succession planning, on-boarding & integration, leadership development, culture change & transformation.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

