SV Health Investors, HIT Executives Dave Dyell and Marc Hirshfield Lead Recapitalization of Innovative Consulting Group
PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SV Health Investors (SVHI), a private healthcare investment firm with offices in Boston and London, is partnering with HIT executives Dave Dyell and Marc Hirshfield to recapitalize U.S.-based Innovative Consulting Group (ICG) to expand ICG’s services and reach in the healthcare IT consulting industry.
With a proven track record and a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality service, ICG is a vendor-agnostic healthcare IT consulting firm that supports customers throughout the EHR project lifecycle, including planning, design and build, training, go-live and optimization as well as legacy system support. The company has assisted more than 400 healthcare facilities across the country over its 20-year history.
Dave Dyell and Marc Hirshfield bring a wealth of healthcare IT experience and success to ICG. Each has built and participated in multiple healthcare IT businesses, including Jellyfish Health, Pursuit Health Care Advisors and iSirona as well as Vitalize Solutions (which was previously backed by SV Health Investors). Each will serve as a managing partner for ICG.
“We intend to add a variety of capabilities such as additional internal technologies, an expanded sales force, and new tech-enabled and subscription-based services,” says Hirshfield. “But we also want to ensure that we maintain the elements that have made ICG so successful across two decades.” With this goal in mind, ICG’s founder Wayne Kinney will remain on the board and long-time ICG executive Jeff Taylor will serve as chief revenue officer.
“This truly is a win-win situation for ICG and its client base,” adds Dyell. “ICG will continue to provide high-caliber service to its customers, while at the same time be able to offer a broader service footprint and increased capabilities.”
The global market for tech-enabled healthcare—estimated by MarketWatch at $199 billion in the year 2023—is projected to reach $375 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%.
About Innovative Consulting Group
ICG provides Healthcare IT consulting support for the implementation and ongoing maintenance of EHR systems, primarily Epic, Oracle (formerly Cerner/Siemens), and MEDITECH. Since 2002, ICG has partnered with over 400 hospitals and clinics on over 4,000 engagements, providing support for project management, builds, testing, training, go-live, optimization and legacy system support. For more information: www.innovativecg.com
For further information, contact:
Melissa Urbanski – Partner, The Cypress Group, melissa@growwithcypress.com
About SV Health Investors
SV Health Investors (“SVHI”) is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages over $2.5 billion across multiple investment strategies. SVHI’s dedicated healthcare growth strategy seeks to partner with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across tech-enabled healthcare services, medical devices, and HCIT. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare – higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information: www.svhealthinvestors.com
For further information contact:
Tom Flynn – Managing Partner tflynn@svhealthinvestors.com
Michael Balmuth – mbalmuth@svhealthinvestors.com
Tel: (617) 367-8100
