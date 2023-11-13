Joseph Averkamp Joins Neology’s Board of Directors
Neology Announces Tolling Industry Veteran and Thought Leader Joseph Averkamp Joins Board as Newest Non-Executive DirectorCARLSBAD, CA, US, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Averkamp brings over 20 years of experience in Intelligent Transportation Systems and tolling technology. Prior to Neology, Averkamp worked in leadership roles at Parsons, Xerox, and Kapsch. During his time at Xerox, he launched the Xerox Vehicle Passenger Detection System, an HOV Lane enforcement tool based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which won the Best of ITS Award in 2016. He a frequent speaker at IBTTA events on topics related to innovation, technology advancement, and policy.
Averkamp has previously held executive and technology positions at Ford Motor Company, Motorola, and Sprint-Nextel. He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“Joe’s understanding of Neology’s purpose, vision, and long-term strategy, coupled with his deep industry expertise, make him an exceptional partner,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “His role as a thought leader brings an insightful perspective of how Neology can better serve our customers and the road-user. With his strategic guidance, we will further position Neology as a global transportation systems and technology innovator.”
“The demand for transportation funding solutions such as tolling and road user charging continues to grow as governments seek ways to pay for the construction, operations, and maintenance of infrastructure,” says Joseph Averkamp. “Neology has great technology assets and is assembling the necessary team and tools to be a leader and to better serve customers in this space. I look forward to assisting in achieving the realization of Neology’s vision.”
About Neology:
Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We are partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It is our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.
