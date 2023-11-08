Flock Safety Soars With 2,660% Revenue Growth, Ranked Number 58 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Flock Safety, an all-in-one technology solution to help communities eliminate crime, attributes 2,660% revenue growth to emerging product lineup, rapidly-expanding commercial verticals, and deep market penetration in 4,000 communities across the U.S.

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety today announced it ranked No.58 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Flock Safety grew 2,660% over the last three years and is the fourth fastest-growing Atlanta-based company on the list.

In addition to the Deloitte Fast 500, Flock Safety has been recognized in the top 4% of companies on the Inc. 5000 and named one of Georgia’s top 40 fastest-growing companies by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth ® (ACG) .

In the last year, Flock Safety has dedicated itself to expansive product development, introducing a range of groundbreaking solutions for comprehensive city-wide safety. This lineup includes the Flock Safety Raven® audio detection system, which has been found to reduce gun-related offenses by up to 64%, the Flock Safety Condor™ , a video subscription service offering both live and recorded video capabilities, and FlockOS™ , a powerful software platform empowering law enforcement agencies of all sizes to access real-time intelligence capabilities.

Over the last year, Flock Safety has also solidified its position as the foremost innovator in security technology for schools , with 130+ universities and school district partners, and commercial entities across the retail, healthcare, hospitality, and property management space.

“This recognition reaffirms the tangible impact of our safety solutions, which are helping solve roughly 1400 crimes each and every day,” said James LaCamp, Chief Financial Officer of Flock Safety. “We're not only growing our breadth across the market, but deepening our impact in each community we serve, and that's something to truly be proud of.”

Flock Safety is hiring across all teams in its continuing effort to Eliminate Crime. See open roles and apply here .

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

