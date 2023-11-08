Rightworks unveils OneSpace at Synergy 2023: A single platform to modernize accounting firms

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNERGY kiosks 212 and 213 - Rightworks, offering the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced it will showcase OneSpace at Thomson Reuters’ Synergy 2023. Rightworks OneSpace unifies the leading accounting and tax applications in a secure cloud platform—helping to simplify firm operations and client management as well as provide advanced analytics, financial monitoring tools, proposal creation and expedited payment solutions.



“Our OneSpace platform helps resolve the staffing, technology and security challenges that accounting firms and tax professionals face. We’ve built a secure and simplified experience that enables firms to connect to their clients and uplevel their engagement and advisory services,” said Joel Hughes, CEO at Rightworks. “Thanks to our partnership with Thomson Reuters, a broader set of firms can now work efficiently from one place with less friction and enhanced security.”

With the OneSpace platform, firms can work smarter, bolster profitability and create efficiencies with cloud-based client engagement and business performance solutions. With OneSpace firms can:

Build a simplified, fully managed cloud application and infrastructure with one-click access to every application the firm uses.





a simplified, fully managed cloud application and infrastructure with one-click access to every application the firm uses. Prioritize security with features that come standard such as: Fully managed protection for your firm and client data. Best-in-class endpoint detection response (EDR) with ongoing monitoring. Three years of backup data.





with features that come standard such as: Enhance your firm’s productivity by connecting all clients in OneSpace

and enjoy: Seamless document sharing across staff and clients. Access to modern tools that seamlessly streamline processes and help reclaim valuable time so your team can focus on more effectively serving clients. Less downtime and stronger security measures. Access to up-to-date applications and data from any location at any time. Collaboration for remote work across multiple locations.





Boost client engagement and business performance by leveraging firm data and client analytics to: Grow revenue with existing clients. Create proposals in minutes, close business faster and track active offers in one place. Identify opportunities for clients on services and upgrades that align with their technology needs.





Learn more about Rightworks OneSpace at kiosks 212 and 213 while at Synergy 2023. #TAPSYNERGY23

About Rightworks

Rightworks is the only intelligent cloud provider offering a unified portfolio of advanced technology solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Access to our always-here firm improvement community—Rightworks Academy—amplifies the value. Our customers partner with Rightworks to modernize and elevate their firms, protect client data and maximize revenue potential.

Media contact:

Angel Flores

603-565-2194

aflores@rightworks.com