FLEX Automotive To Showcase All-New Renoca Windansea Truck At 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show
Display at “The Garage’ in Los Angeles Convention Center Will Also Feature 106 and Wonder SUVs
“Since the American market has such an unwavering passion for trucks, the opportunity to display Windansea for the first time at this show was ideal.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO (November 9, 2023) – Led by the first-ever public showing of its all new Renoca Windansea truck, FLEX Automotive today announced plans to showcase three of its models at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.
— Yohei Nakamura, Director of U.S. Operations
A fixture in Japan for more than 55 years, FLEX’s “Renoca” (renovation + car) series features meticulously renovated pre-owned Toyota Land Cruisers and Tacomas. This is accomplished through the FLEX techniques and craftsmanship applied to each vehicle’s interior and exterior.
Returning to the Auto Show for its second year, FLEX will again display its vehicles in “The Garage,” located below the Los Angeles Convention Center’s South Hall.
Formally announced on September 27, Windansea targets enthusiasts with a passion for third generation Toyota Tacomas. The first Renoca truck to be offered to U.S. enthusiasts, Windansea is envisioned as “a Japanese-style neo-classic massive pickup that combines beauty and strength, conveying a design that melds outdoor experiences with city life,” according to Designer Takayuki Yamazaki.
Joining Windansea at the FLEX display will be the Renoca 106, which pairs the rugged Land Cruiser 100 with the classic 60 series. Guaranteed for quality and durability, the 106 incorporates parts from the official 60 series as well as FLEX original steel. The result is a unique vehicle that pairs a classic exterior with contemporary performance.
A third FLEX model, the Renoca Wonder, starts with 60 series-style round headlights that transform the Land Cruiser into the concept that became the Renoca series. From its bumper, side lines, and roof line, Wonder brings the classic monotone body style into a new iteration that showcases some of the finest Land Cruiser features in a new light without waiting decades for a new model.
“Given the public response to our first-ever showing at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, we felt that having a presence at this year’s show was imperative,” explained Yohei Nakamura, Director of U.S. Operations. “Since the American market has such an unwavering passion for trucks, the opportunity to display Windansea for the first time at this show was ideal. We look forward to seeing the public’s reaction.”
Following the Los Angeles Auto Show, FLEX will formally unveil its new U.S. headquarters at a special event in San Diego in December.
ABOUT FLEX
Founded in 1967, Tokyo-based FLEX Inc. has established a benchmark by taking a highly regarded vehicle and retrofitting it to become a one-of-a-kind automotive sensation. With more than 50 dealerships, FLEX works from the mindset of “One dealership – one vehicle,” a rare business model by today’s standards. Each dealership focuses on either the Toyota Land Cruiser or the Toyota Hiace. FLEX has positioned itself as a sales leader in both models in Japan.
ABOUT RENOCA BY FLEX
Renoca’s purpose is to promote an entirely new car culture. It “renovates” pre-owned models of Toyota’s durable Land Cruiser and Tacoma, fully renovating the interior while giving its exterior a classic facelift.
Jeff Perlman
Jeff Perlman Public Relations
+1 818-317-3070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
FLEX Youtube