Films Backed Opposition Within Military to Vietnam War
Zoom discussion with Jane Fonda, Holly Near, Connie Field, and David Zeiger of films they made acclaiming antiwar activism within the military
A different dimension of Veterans/Armistice Day commemorations, recalling the tens of thousands of service members who opposed militarism during the Vietnam war and the civilians who supported them.”RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A public zoom webinar airing on November 29, 2023, explores the relationship between civilian and military peace activism during the Vietnam war through three films in and about the era, "FTA", "Sir! No Sir!" and "The Whistleblower of My Lai".
— David Cortright, Professor Emeritus, University of Notre Dame
The webinar follows a November 9 zoom program of former peace and GI activists available on youtube challenging the trope of hostility within the Vietnam generation, created by the film "Rambo" and advanced more recently by Ken Burns’ Vietnam series on PBS.
The webinar on Wednesday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET is a live discussion by film makers about the role of performers in supporting antiwar soldiers, of the scale and impact of the GI movement, and to honor helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson who tried to halt the killing and rescue civilians during the My Lai massacre.
Register for the zoom here https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tnW0ygLaTtC6ut5klUcBjg
Further information about speakers and links to post-airing access to the webinars on youtube is available here https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/2023/10/civilian-support-for-gi-resistance.html
Speaking on November 29th are:
• Jane Fonda, producer/performer of FTA (1972)
• Holly Near, singer and performer for FTA
• David Zeiger, director of Sir! No Sir! (2005)
• Connie Field, director of The Whistleblower of My Lai (2018)
• Paul Lauter, moderator, former President American Studies Association
All ﬁlms can be viewed prior to the November 29 program.
"FTA" and "Sir! No Sir!" are available on Netflix. "The Whistleblower of My Lai" is available on Vimeo.
For on-line rental:
"FTA" https://kinonow.com/film/f-t-a-new-restoration/6026c49d5eec3d0001993a31
"Sir! No Sir!" https://kinonow.com/film/sir-no-sir/606c9858a5805100010bddf1
"The Whistleblower of My Lai" https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thewhistleblowerofmylai
The first webinar, “Thank You for Your Service (for Peace)” was held live on Thursday, November 9, the eve of Veterans Day. The panel included speakers who opposed the war from within the military and civilian activists who supported GI coffee houses and newspapers. A video recording can be seen here https://youtu.be/OsIGNbs0uZQ
Speaking were:
• J.J. Johnson, a member of the Ft. Hood Three who refused orders for Vietnam in 1966 in one of the earliest acts of collective GI resistance to the war
• Susan Schnall, Navy nurse who was court-martialed for helping to organize an antiwar march of soldiers and civilians in San Francisco in 1968, currently President of Veterans Fo Peace
• John Kent, a former Navy fighter pilot who turned in his wings rather than fly combat missions in Vietnam and helped to organize the Concerned Officers Movement
• Kathy Gilberd, executive director of the National Lawyers Guild Military Law Task Force, a specialist on GI rights who was active in the antiwar movement and helped to provide legal aid for GI organizing
• Paul Lauter, former Chicago Region Peace Education Secretary of the American Friends Service Committee and executive director of the U.S. Servicemen’s Fund, which provided support for GI coffeehouses, underground newspapers, and organizing projects
* John McAuliff, Moderator; Coordinator, Vietnam Peace Commemoration Committee; Executive Director, Fund for Reconciliation and Development
Both programs are presented by the Vietnam Peace Commemoration Committee. www.vietnampeace.org Our November newsletter https://conta.cc/3SpRcp0 Our blog https://vnpeacecomm.blogspot.com/
