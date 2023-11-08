Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Board Of Acupuncture Examiners

TEXAS, November 8 - November 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Debbie Weems and reappointed Grant Weidler and Donna Guthery to the Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners for terms set to expire January 31, 2029. The Board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities in the field of acupuncture.

Debbie Weems of Burnet is the vice president of product for Speak Retail Group, LLC. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and member of the Texas Association of Mediators and the Texas Mediator Credentialing Association. Previously, she served as president of the Mid-South Independent Booksellers Association and an advisory board member of the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center. Weems received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Arts in Conflict Resolution and Mediation from Abilene Christian University.

Grant Weidler of Spring is an acupuncturist and owner of Magnolia Crossing Acupuncture. He is a member of the American Botanical Council and the Texas Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Weidler received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from The American College of Acupuncture & Oriental Medicine.

Donna Guthery of Bellaire is an acupuncturist and owner of White Lotus Acupuncture. She is a member of the Texas Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and Texas Nurse Practitioners. Guthery received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Evansville, a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas Health Science Center, a Master of Science in Nursing from Georgia State University, and Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from the Academy of Oriental Medicine and Acupuncture in Austin.