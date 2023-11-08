Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Professional Counselors

TEXAS, November 8 - November 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jennifer Winston to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. Additionally, the Governor has reappointed Steven Hallbauer, Roy Smith, and Carolyn Stubblefield for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities for the field of professional counseling.

Jennifer Winston of Lufkin is a former adjunct faculty member at Stephen F. Austin State University, a pilot, and owner of Smitty’s Car Wash. She is a board member of the Stephen F. Austin State University Foundation and former member and secretary of the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents. Additionally, she served as a board member of the Humane Society of Angelina County, the Nacogdoches County Historical Society, and the Oak Creek Center. Winston received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Steven Hallbauer of Rockwall is a founding partner of the law firm Lemons & Hallbauer, LLC. He practices law in estate administration, small business representation, and family law. Previously, he worked as a manager for CHR Solutions, Inc., a technology solutions company for telecommunications and communication service providers. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Foundation, Texas Bar Foundation, and the State Bar of Texas. He is planning committee chair and volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's and a former youth soccer coach for the J.E.R. Chilton YMCA at Rockwall. Hallbauer received a Bachelor of Science in Radio, Television and Film from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Roy Smith of Midland is the senior pastor of True-Lite Christian Fellowship. He began his ministry as a pastor in Andrews, Texas, and founded New Direction Ministry, an after-care ministry for ex-offenders. He is a member of The Life Center Advisory Board and a local citizen advisory group on criminal justice reform and former board member of the Midland Chamber of Commerce and Midland Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. He served as pastor for a day for the Texas House of Representatives during the 81st Legislature. Smith attended United Electronics Institute and Grace School of Theology. He is currently continuing his education at Ravi Zacharias International Ministries Academy.

Carolyn “Janie” Stubblefield of Dallas is the founder and owner of Mobile Counseling, PLLC, which provides private mental health counseling to clients and supervision to licensed professional counselor associates. She previously worked as an adjunct professor at Richland College and clinical supervisor at a CASA shelter. She is chair of the Dallas County Community Resource Coordination Group and a member of the Texas Health and Human Services Children's Mental Health Strategic Plan subcommittee. She is a past chair of the National Association of Women Business Owners Presidents Assembly Steering Committee and the Adolescent Symposium of Texas and Texas delegate for Vision 2020. Stubblefield received a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from The University of Texas at Dallas, where she was a founding member of Alpha Gamma Delta's Epsilon Psi chapter, and a Master of Arts in Biblical Counseling from Dallas Theological Seminary.