Talonvest Capital Negotiates $31.9 Million Permanent Loan for Rosewood Property Company

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client Rosewood Property Company, are thrilled to announce the successful closing of a $31.9 million life company loan for the acquisition of a three-property portfolio of self-storage assets in Vista, California; Tempe, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strategically situated in proximity to major hubs, all ranking within the Top 20 Fastest Growing US Metros, the properties comprise a total of 2,101 units. The portfolio offers a diverse mix, including 238 climate-controlled units, 1,772 non-climate-controlled units, and 90 parking spaces.

Talonvest skillfully structured the ten-year financing to provide seven years of interest-only payments with the ability for full-term interest-only payments. Additionally, through the forces of competition, Talonvest negotiated a ten-basis point reduction at the rate lock. The non-recourse loan was funded by a life insurance company and included very competitive pricing.

Brandon Cooke, Vice President of Acquisitions at Rosewood Property Company, commented, "The Talonvest team has advised on many of our financings and, once again, delivered value through their capital market expertise. We deeply appreciate their meticulous attention to detail."

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included Kim Bishop, Tom Sherlock, Philippe Castillo, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

