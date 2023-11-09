Submit Release
Begin Seasonal Shopping at the Gem Miner's Holiday Show

A passing glance tells it all!

Bargains on bead, gem, jewelry and gift and craft items!

LEBANON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gem Miner's Holiday Show features gems, jewelry, beads, minerals, craft and gift items at top quality, bargain prices. In its 15th year, there is something for everyone with wholesale and retail vendors, hourly door prizes and a grand prize drawing.

This show is a great place to get a jump start on holiday shopping, learn new hobbies, start a business or add to collections and is excited to announce its expanded event fills every show hall at the Lebanon PA County Fairgrounds and Expo Center November 18 - 19, 2023 with two halls dedicated to the wholesale trade.

The public is welcome to view the various rough materials of the mineral world in its original form and after it is transformed into refined products and finished jewelry. With this direct link to the public, many items are at discounted prices. Plenty of free and handicapped parking. Veterans and children 12 and under are admitted for free.

