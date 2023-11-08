Glaucoma Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Forecast Period (2023–2032), Examines DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Nicox, SPARC, Visiox, Glaukos, Ono, Santen, Ocular, Tarsier, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire

The dynamics of the glaucoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies and devices during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

The dynamics of the glaucoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies and devices during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

DelveInsight’s Glaucoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, glaucoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted glaucoma market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Glaucoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the glaucoma market size was found to be USD 4.2 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. Glaucoma remains undetected in most of the patients due to many factors. According to DelveInsight estimations, of 17 million prevalent cases in 2022 in the 7MM, only 7 million are estimated to have received a formal diagnosis.

prevalent cases in 2022 in the 7MM, only are estimated to have received a formal diagnosis. Most diagnosed Glaucoma patients were estimated in the US, followed by Japan, Germany, and France in 2022.

Open Angle Glaucoma is the most prominent type of Glaucoma with a high burden in the 7MM.

Leading glaucoma companies such as Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., and others are developing novel glaucoma drugs that can be available in the glaucoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel glaucoma drugs that can be available in the glaucoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for glaucoma treatment include NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), Sepetaprost/ DE-126/ ONO-9054/ STN-1012600, Catioprost/ DE-130A/ STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, and others.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma, a condition that affects the optic nerve, is typically caused by a buildup of fluid in the front of the eye. This excess fluid results in increased eye pressure, leading to optic nerve damage. It is a leading cause of blindness in individuals aged 60 and older, but early treatment can often prevent blindness. There are two main types of glaucoma: Primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and Angle-closure glaucoma, also known as closed-angle or narrow-angle glaucoma. Primary open-angle glaucoma, the most common variant of glaucoma, progresses gradually and is characterized by suboptimal drainage of fluid within the eye, analogous to a blocked drain. In contrast, angle-closure glaucoma occurs when an individual's iris is very near the eye's drainage angle.





Glaucoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The glaucoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current glaucoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The glaucoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Glaucoma Diagnosed Prevalence

Glaucoma Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Secondary Open-Angle Glaucoma

Glaucoma Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Glaucoma Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Glaucoma Treatment Market

Management of the condition revolves around reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) through the use of current drug classes, including prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. Despite these treatments, some patients do not experience the desired improvement in their condition. They may still face optic nerve damage even when their IOP levels are within the normal range. In addition to pharmacological treatments, alternatives such as incisional surgery, laser surgery, and medications are also considered. Several risk factors are associated with this condition, such as age over 60, genetic predisposition, specific eye characteristics (e.g., pupillary defects, thin corneas, myopia), lower educational status, smoking, African heritage, and visual problems. The treatment approach may vary based on these risk factors.

In September 2022, the US FDA granted its approval for OMLONTI (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution) 0.002% eye drops, which are designed to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in individuals with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Notably, in December 2022, the FDA also gave its nod for Iyuzeh, a prescription medication aimed at lowering elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Iyuzeh, featuring a formulation with 0.005% latanoprost, marks the first preservative-free version of this drug available in the United States.

Key Glaucoma Therapies and Companies

NCX-470: Nicox Ophthalmics

PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension): Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)/ Visiox Pharma

TC-002 (latanoprost): TearClear

iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant): Glaukos Corporation

Sepetaprost/ DE-126/ ONO-9054/ STN-1012600: Santen Inc/Ono Pharmaceutical

Catioprost/ DE-130A/ STN1013001: Santen Pharmaceuticals

Citicoline eye drops 2%: Omikron Italia S.r.l./OPIS Spain

H-1337: D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)

OTX-TIC: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

LL-BMT1: MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma)

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost): Peregrine Ophthalmic

Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

QLS-101: Qlaris Bio, Inc.

BTQ-1902: Betaliq, Inc.

VVN539: VivaVision Biotech, Inc.

Glaucoma Market Dynamics

The glaucoma market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Novel drug-delivery systems hold the promise of enhancing therapeutic outcomes by addressing issues related to patient compliance and adherence to treatment. With increasing awareness about glaucoma and its various subtypes, individuals are now more conscientious about glaucoma, its treatment, and the range of management options available, ultimately boosting the glaucoma market.

Recent breakthroughs in gene-replacement techniques and CRISPR/Cas gene editing demonstrate the potential for gene-based therapies in the not-so-distant future. It’s worth noting that, at present, there are no gene-based methods for glaucoma approved by the FDA. The glaucoma care landscape is also evolving with the introduction of new diagnostic technologies, tools, and continual innovations and refinements in laser and surgical procedures, all contributing to improvements in glaucoma care.

Furthermore, the glaucoma pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of glaucoma, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the glaucoma market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the glaucoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the glaucoma market. The challenges in managing glaucoma stem from various factors, with patient compliance and therapeutic adherence playing a pivotal role. Patients grappling with this condition not only contend with the inherent diagnosis but also endure functional visual impairment, the inconvenience and financial burden of treatment, and the potential side effects of therapeutic interventions. A significant issue exacerbating the problem is the low socioeconomic status of many individuals, which contributes to underdiagnoses and delayed treatment.

Furthermore, the limited treatment options for secondary glaucoma add to the complexity of managing the condition. Complicating matters further, the comorbidities often associated with glaucoma necessitate additional medications, resulting in increased healthcare costs. Moreover, the absence of reliable diagnostic tools, such as biomarkers, poses a substantial challenge for physicians attempting to predict the disease’s progression and tailor treatments accordingly. These multifaceted issues underscore the need for comprehensive strategies to improve the management of glaucoma and enhance the quality of life for those affected.

Additionally, glaucoma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the glaucoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the glaucoma market growth.

Glaucoma Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Glaucoma Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Glaucoma Market Size in 2022 USD 4.2 Billion Key Glaucoma Companies Nicox Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Visiox Pharma, TearClear, Glaukos Corporation, Ono Pharmaceutical, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Omikron Italia S.r.l., OPIS Spain, D. Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., MediPrint Ophthalmics (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), Tarsier Pharma, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, Qlaris Bio, Inc., Betaliq, Inc., VivaVision Biotech, Inc., and others Key Glaucoma Therapies NCX-470, PDP-716 (Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension), TC-002 (latanoprost), iDose TR (Travoprost Intraocular Implant), Sepetaprost/ DE-126/ ONO-9054/ STN-1012600, Catioprost/ DE-130A/ STN1013001, Citicoline eye drops 2%, H-1337, OTX-TIC, LL-BMT1, TRS01, POLAT-001 (Liposomal latanoprost), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), QLS-101, BTQ-1902, VVN539, and others

Scope of the Glaucoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Glaucoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Glaucoma current marketed and emerging therapies Glaucoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Glaucoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Glaucoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Glaucoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Glaucoma Market Key Insights 2. Glaucoma Market Report Introduction 3. Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Glaucoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Glaucoma Treatment and Management 7. Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Glaucoma Marketed Drugs 10. Glaucoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Glaucoma Market Analysis 12. Glaucoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

