Bill of Rights Institute Announces Generous Support from Texas Bar Foundation
Nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation continues long history of supporting students and education.ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit that works to advance civics and history education, today announced that it had received a generous gift of support from the Texas Bar Foundation.
Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $26 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation's largest charitably-funded bar foundation.
The Texas Bar Foundation’s generous $10,000 grant will support the Bill of Rights Institute’s professional development programs in Texas, where the Institute currently works with more than 6,000 civics and history teachers.
Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said that the Institute was honored to gain the support of the Texas Bar Foundation, which has a long history of funding key educational initiatives that help young people learn about civic engagement, democracy, their rights, and the law.
“We believe all students should have the opportunity to learn about our government, civil society, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens,” Bobb said. “By supporting the Bill of Rights Institute, the Texas Bar Foundation has shown its commitment to ensuring Texas educators and students have the support and resources they need to thrive.”
The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org.
Kevin Hart
Bill of Rights Institute
khart@mybri.org