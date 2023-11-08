Submit Release
The Wonder of Christmas is Coming to Indian Land, SC Dec 7-17th Only

The wonder of christmas event in Indian Land, SC. Hosted by TBC on Dec 7-17 only. thewonderofchristmas.org.

Bringing Community Together at Christmas

Tickets on Sale Now at www.thewonderofchristmas.org.

We are excited about The Wonder of Christmas. It's our hearts desire to share the true meaning of Christmas with our community and provide a place where families can come celebrate the season.”
— Dr. Rick Cope
INDIAN LAND, SC, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wonder of Christmas

Trinity Baptist Church of Indian Land is excited to host The Wonder of Christmas, a community event celebrating all things Christmas! Our campus has been transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland, complete with twinkling lights and festive decorations. This is a safe, affordable, and fun space for the whole family to enjoy. The event will take place from December 7th-17th. Tickets are available at www.thewonderofchristmas.org.

This is a great opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and create lasting memories with your loved ones. There will be plenty of photo opportunities, festive food and drinks, and holiday-themed activities for everyone to enjoy. This is a family-friendly event that the whole community can enjoy.

We hope you'll join us for The Wonder of Christmas!

Kari Amore
Trinity Baptist Church of Indian Land
+1 803-372-3180
support@thewonderofchristmas.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

