The Wonder of Christmas is Coming to Indian Land, SC Dec 7-17th Only

We are excited about The Wonder of Christmas. It's our hearts desire to share the true meaning of Christmas with our community and provide a place where families can come celebrate the season.” — Dr. Rick Cope

INDIAN LAND, SC, USA, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wonder of ChristmasTrinity Baptist Church of Indian Land is excited to host The Wonder of Christmas, a community event celebrating all things Christmas! Our campus has been transformed into a magical Winter Wonderland, complete with twinkling lights and festive decorations. This is a safe, affordable, and fun space for the whole family to enjoy. The event will take place from December 7th-17th. Tickets are available at www.thewonderofchristmas.org This is a great opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and create lasting memories with your loved ones. There will be plenty of photo opportunities, festive food and drinks, and holiday-themed activities for everyone to enjoy. This is a family-friendly event that the whole community can enjoy.We hope you'll join us for The Wonder of Christmas!