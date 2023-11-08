Submit Release
Acme United Corporation to Present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced Acme United’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Company’s presentation will be webcast starting at 10:45 AM ET on Thursday, November 16 and can be accessed live here. Acme United will also participate in virtual one-on-ones with investors on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

CONTACT: Paul G. Driscoll Acme United Corporation 1 Waterview Drive Shelton, CT  06484
    Phone: (203) 254-6060 FAX: (203) 254-6521  

 


