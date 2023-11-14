New partnership brings 60V cordless power tools to auto aftermarket
Wurth Canada and Durofix announce co-branded product line
We are pleased to partner with Wurth Canada as the exclusive distributor in Canada for co-branded portable tools. The Wurth brand is synonymous with excellence in supplying the automotive industry.”GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wurth Canada, a leading Canadian industrial supplier, has announced a partnership with Durofix to exclusively bring the most innovative and powerful cordless power tool technology to the Canadian market.
— Gilbert Tsai, CEO, Durofix
DUROFIX X WURTH cordless power tools are a game changer for vehicle repair and wheel & tire applications in the automotive and cargo industries. Technicians will notice increased speed, accuracy and efficiency with advanced features like ETC (Electronic Throttle Control) and Soft Start. High torque combined with low profile and compact impact options make these tools ideal for working in tight or confined spaces such as under the hood or chassis.
“Durofix is a distribution arm of Mobiletron, one of the largest power tool technology manufacturers in the world today with over 40 years of continuous tool development,” says Goran Abramovic, VP of Product, Marketing & Retail Operations, Wurth Canada. “They provide precision assembly tools in Canada as the partner of choice for many automotive manufacturers. Our partnership marks the first time that Durofix will offer cordless power tools to the Canadian automotive aftermarket.”
“With an established presence in Asia and Europe, Durofix recently introduced our 60V platform to the American market,” says Gilbert Tsai, CEO, Durofix. “We are pleased to partner with Wurth Canada as the exclusive distributor in Canada for co-branded portable tools. The Wurth brand is synonymous with excellence in supplying the automotive industry. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unparalleled.”
The Mobiletron Group is a renowned global electronics company. Durofix uses advanced lithium-ion battery power management and brushless motor technologies to produce dynamic precision assembly and heavy-duty 12V, 20V and 60V cordless power tools.
“The showstoppers of the DUROFIX X WURTH power tool lineup are the 60V and 12V platforms,” says Keaton Conn, Product Department Supervisor, Wurth Canada. “The 60V series are the workhorses with massive power, best-in-class performance, and long-lasting battery capacity. The 12V series offers the latest technology for precision power and performance, with a lightweight body ideal for any application.”
As a leading supplier of consumables for automotive businesses across the country, this new partnership will position Wurth Canada as a dominant force in the power tool market. “DUROFIX X Wurth power tools are superior products that are now available in the Canadian market at aggressive price points. We estimate total sales of over $2 million by next year,” adds Abramovic.
About Wurth Canada:
Wurth Canada Limited/Limitée is a leading distributor in the automotive, trucking, industrial supply/MRO and construction marketplaces, supplying products and solutions for Canadian businesses of all sizes. We make it easier for our customers to be in control of their workload by combining the right level of human expertise with the technology that meets your needs. To help our customers be ready for tomorrow, we offer exclusive technology in inventory management and storage systems that is geared towards automating business and driving down the total cost of your operations. Learn more at wurth.ca.
About Durofix:
DUROFIX Inc is one of the premier portable power tool manufacturers and distributors in the world. Our product range covers construction, woodworking, automotive and industrial tools for professionals and enthusiasts alike. We are part of the publicly traded Mobiletron Group, an electronics company with global operation that owns and applies advanced lithium-ion battery power management, electronic control systems and brushless motor technologies to produce state-of-the-art portable power tools. Learn more at durofix.com.
DUROFIX X WURTH POWER TOOL OFFERINGS:
60V Series for undisputed power and unrivaled endurance
12V G12 Series for compact and lightweight power
20V Series for high precision and performance
