Dental Aligners Market Size to Hit USD 11.3 Billion by 2031, at 8.7% CAGR – Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The rise in the prevalence of dental malocclusions across the globe is a key factor that is projected to augment the global dental aligners market share during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dental aligners market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 11.3 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for dental aligners is expected to close at US$ 5.4 billion

Increasing awareness of the importance of oral health and a growing focus on aesthetics have driven the demand for dental aligners. Many patients prefer clear aligners over traditional braces because they are less visible and offer a more discreet orthodontic treatment option.

Greater awareness of orthodontic issues and the availability of treatment options have led to increased consultations with orthodontists, driving the growth dental alighners market. The orthodontist may use aligners if braces are not an ideal option. Orthodontist aligners are esthetic and comfortable. Therefore, demand for these aligners has increased significantly over the last decade.

Competitive Landscape

The global dental aligners business is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of prominent players controlling the majority of the share. The players are investing significantly in research & development activities to introduce innovative products in the market. Leading dental aligner companies are expanding their market presence through strategic partnerships and acquisitions

Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holding Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

3M Corporation

Argen Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

OraPharma

Ormco Corporation

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Customized dental aligners are gaining traction among teenagers due to their aesthetic appearance. The surge in the adoption of Invisalign teeth aligners is contributing to global dental aligners' business growth. Rise in the prevalence of malocclusion cases across the world is projected to fuel the demand for orthodontic aligner treatments, propelling the global dental aligners market progress.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the dental aligners market was valued at US$ 5.0 billion

Based on age group, adult segment is anticipated to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the orthodontist segment held the highest market share in 2021.

Dental Aligners Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Companies are exploring eco-friendly materials, recycling programs, and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes to reduce their carbon footprint.

Market growth is influenced by urbanization, increased healthcare spending, and a growing awareness of orthodontic treatments.

Rising disposable incomes, evolving healthcare infrastructure, and an increased focus on aesthetics in emerging economies boost the market growth

Dental Aligners Market – Regional Analysis

North America’s dental aligners market size is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the prevalence of malocclusion in the region. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies is fueling market development in North America. The presence of major dental aligner companies, along with a high level of awareness among both patients and orthodontists, has contributed to the market's expansion.

The market for dental aligners in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for clear aligners in developing economies in the region, such as India and China. Increasing disposable incomes, a growing population, and rising awareness of orthodontic treatments drive the market demand in the region. Companies have been expanding their operations in this region to tap into the growing market

Key Developments in the Dental Aligners Market

Align Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in the dental aligners market, best known for its Invisalign brand. The company has been consistently investing in research and development to enhance its aligner technology. They have introduced features such as SmartTrack material and the iTero digital scanning system for improved accuracy and efficiency in treatment planning.

Dentsply Sirona is a global leader in dental products and technologies. They offer SureSmile Aligner, a digital solution for clear aligner treatments. The company has been investing in digital dentistry and expanding its product offerings for aligner therapy.

3M Oral Care, a division of 3M, provides Clarity Aligners and digital solutions for orthodontic treatments. They focus on material science and digital capabilities to provide high-quality aligners.

Dental Aligners Market – Key Segments

Product

Braces

Clear Aligners

Material

Metal

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol

Acrylic Resin

Others

Age Group

Adults

Teenagers

End-User

General Dentists

Orthodontists

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

