Rosbel Serrano-Torres Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author"Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Rosbel Serrano-Torres

MEXICO CITY , MEXICO, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce the collaboration of Rosbel Serrano-Torres, a seasoned sales and business growth expert, in co-authoring the anticipated book, Empathetic Leadership, alongside, Chris Voss and other Leading Professionals. Rosbel brings over 16 years of experience in driving business growth and empowering tech companies to scale consistently and productively. The book, set to launch in the spring of 2024, will feature her valuable insights from enterprise sales coaching and business consulting.

Rosbel shares part of her journey learning empathy to connect with customers - started selling in her early years as a child, up to establishing two companies. Rosbel holds a Master of Science in Telematics Engineering and possesses deep expertise in AI (artificial intelligence), BI (business intelligence), e-commerce, and cybersecurity domains. Her blend of business acumen and tech knowledge has enabled her teams to excel across various departments.

As an advocate for the power of empathy and diversity, Rosbel shows how she achieved positive change in 3 domains. First, supporting the power of women's inclusion and diversity in her professional endeavors. Second, valuing each person’s strengths and motivations after working with people with disabilities. Finally, connecting culturally by mastering fluency in over five languages, Rosbel uses her linguistic skills to connect with diverse cultures and bridge communication gaps.

Rosbel has been a featured speaker at events in multiple cities, addressing topics related to diversity and business leadership. As a sales and business coach, she imparts a proven methodology for selling consistently, a method that has demonstrated success even during economic downturns and in achieving valuations exceeding $1 billion.

Thriving in multicultural environments, Rosbel has collaborated with diverse teams worldwide and has lived in 4 countries. For leisure, Rosbel enjoys weekend getaways in nature and maintains an active lifestyle, often embarking on day hikes of up to 30 kilometers (18 miles) or biking more than 90 kilometers (55 miles). She is an avid reader of historical novels and non-fiction books, and a music enthusiast who enjoys playing the piano. Her diverse interests reflect her passion for continuous learning and personal growth.

Rosbel Serrano-Torres can be contacted via LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/rosbel. To learn more about her coaching services, please visit sales2bloom.com.