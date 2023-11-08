Mikel Dusi Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Mikel Dusi

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce the collaboration of Mikel Dusi, a distinguished entrepreneur and business thought leader, in co-authoring the anticipated book, Empathetic Leadership. Alongside an exceptional team of authors, including Chris Voss, Mikel will offer readers invaluable insights into leadership, innovation, and driving organizational success. The book is set to launch in the spring of 2024.

Mikel Dusi brings a wealth of expertise to the "Empathetic Leadership" project. His background involves team centralism, multi-million-dollar negotiations, agile mitigation, and the art of implementing growth multipliers that secure performance-based results. Mikel is passionate about being a liaison between vision and success. His career spans over 20 years of experience advancing pipeline efficiencies and overall organizational success in multiple industries.

Born and raised in New York and of Kosovar Albanian descent, Mike recalls his early days as a pizza boy for his family's pizzeria in Ozone Park, Queens. In 2003, he made a significant change by trading the cityscapes of New York for the sunny vibes of California. Not long after, Mikel's professional journey hit the ground running as testament to his diverse skill set and upbringings.

Mikel began his career in the film industry, where he led various productions and managed logistics for feature films, short films, pilots, commercials, and music videos. During this time, Mikel accelerated production objectives and fundamentally interlaced system-level thinking. His expertise spans domestic and international development, finance, pre-production, physical production, and post-production, as well as distributions scaling theatrical to digital. His dedication to raising creative standards and industry galvanizations earned him immense respect among his peers.

Beyond his illustrious film career, Mikel carved a niche as a distinguished real estate investor. He excels in revitalizing distressed multi-unit properties and single-family homes. His hallmark of transparent communication, adept relationship-building, and commitment to mutually beneficial transactions cultivated a strong investment portfolio and an trusted clientele. Mikel attributes his versatile professional journey to his laser-beam focused skill-set of active listening and negotiation.

Mikel believes in creating better business and community futures by instilling positive impacts. Mikel is an elite keynote conversationalist, distinguished TEDx guest speaker, televised interviewee, and a globally recognized presenter. He keeps a firm pulse on industry evolutions and introductions, demonstrated through his active participation in various Hollywood, real estate, and technology functions.

Mikel Dusi's involvement in Empathetic Leadership provides a distinctive viewpoint on leadership, innovation, and achieving organizational success, making it an asset for individuals aspiring to lead with both empathy and foresight.

