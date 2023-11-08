“The Pie, The Pie, and Oh That Smell!” by Connie Smith is exhibited at the 2023 LATFOB and the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair

Connie Smith The Pie, The Pie, and Oh that Smell! The Pie, The Pie, and Oh that Smell!” by Connie Smith was displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books The Publishers Weekly Magazine features “The Pie, The Pie, and Oh That Smell!” by Connie Smith Author Reputation Press

The book opens the conversation about children pitching in on tasks that they may take an interest in when they are old enough to handle them.

The family got together to plot their plan of attack to help her see how grateful they were and how very talented she was.” — excerpt from the book

MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ The Pie, The Pie, and Oh that Smell! ” by Connie Smith is published by Author Reputation Press , which has French and Spanish editions.Connie Smith is an author who has published books of lessons and inspiration. The recent book she published is “Great Gobs of Goose Grease: An Account Of A Stroke Happening And The Trial And Struggles To Comeback".“The Pie, The Pie, and Oh That Smell!" is a children’s picture book that depicts the value of appreciation. It is the story of a mother who loves to bake sweets, such as pies. Her family loves the desserts she makes, but one day she gets tired. As she stopped cooking, her family missed the wonderful smell of her baking.However, how will they show her that they are grateful for her? As her daughter’s birthday is approaching, will she make her special apple pie?A small appreciation can make the heart flutter. The author didn’t fail to showcase how to appreciate the efforts parents give to their kids. Cindy, the daughter, learned how important it is to show it. As the daughter wanted to taste her mother’s baking, she made extra efforts to show her appreciation.This work received praise from Michael Radon of the US Review of Books. The reviewer highlighted that “this book, with its large illustrations, colorful characters, and warm, inviting tone, not only shows kids how parents need and deserve gratitude for their efforts but also opens up the conversation about children pitching in on tasks that they may take an interest in when they are old enough to handle them.”The Publishers Weekly Magazine, which is now celebrating its 150th anniversary and is familiarly known in the book world as PW and “the bible of the book business,” features “The Pie, The Pie, and Oh That Smell!” Aside from being featured in a magazine, the book was displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books and the 75th Frankfurt Book Fair.The much-anticipated annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023 was held on April 22–23, 2023. It was attended by nearly 500 authors and hundreds of exhibitors. The festival was launched to connect individuals who read books with those who write them.On the other hand, the 75th Frankfurter Buchmesse (18–22 October 2023) has once again demonstrated its unique position as the most important meeting place for the international book and media industry. With 105,000 trade visitors (compared to 93,000 in 2022) from 130 countries and 110,000 members of the general public (compared to 87,000 in 2022), Frankfurter Buchmesse succeeded in growing markedly once again after 2020 and 2021, the two years affected by the pandemic.Author Reputation Press (ARP) is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.

“The Pie, The Pie, and Oh That Smell!” by Connie Smith