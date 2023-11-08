Experience Canada's grooviest new hotel – Moxy Hotels is coming to Banff, Alberta

Designed for global fun seekers, Moxy Banff is an unconventional hotel for those here for a goodtime, not a long time

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s official, Banff’s newest hotel, Moxy Banff, is slated to open in January 2024 in the Canadian Rockies. Moxy, a playful hotel brand for the young at heart, is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands. Originating in Europe in 2014 with the launch of Moxy Milan, Moxy now has over 125 locations across the globe. Moxy Banff has been developed in partnership with Drumheller-based company, Canalta Hotels .



“While most hotels in Banff offer a traditional mountain hotel experience, Moxy Banff stands out from the crowd with its cool, vintage, mid-century modern vibes and unique guest experience,” says Brooke Christianson, VP Canalta Hotels. “Moxy Banff is the result of a 30-million-dollar renovation of Banff’s first commercial motor hotel, The Voyager Inn, originally constructed in 1964. Moxy Banff has a bold mid-century design anchored in the centre by Bar Moxy and flanked on both sides by expansive rundle stone walls and unique precast guest wings that float over the parkades.”

The guest experience starts with a trip back in time as guests enter the hotel to check-in at the retro bar. Lit by an upside-down bear wearing headphones, the check-in experience sets the tone for the fun that lies ahead as every guest receives a complimentary cocktail. The bar itself evokes a retro ski vibe with its racetrack design and chairlift-inspired liquor baskets.

Bar Moxy’s doors open right onto the courtyard, a fun social space perfect for lounging by the fire or taking a dip in the hot pools. Hungry fun seekers will enjoy delicious après and an all-day menu from Bar Moxy’s fully restored ‘66 VW food truck.

“Fun is what we do best so it’s no surprise that we’ve integrated playful opportunities for guests into our programming,” says Sudeep Sandhu, Moxy Banff Captain. “The Moxy Banff team will have scheduled activities for guests to enjoy and we aren’t afraid to throw in spontaneous, ‘you just had to be there’ options too. We can’t wait to welcome guests from near and far to experience the new hotel on the block.”

Moxy Banff’s room designs are one-of-a-kind, smart, and efficient. The unconventional room layouts seek to include everything guests need and nothing that they don’t, without feeling small. Moxy’s smart room designs include toe-to-toe beds that increase floor space while creating a giant daybed for lounging. There are rooms with double bunks, kitchenettes and lock-off suites that make two rooms into one. Even the corridors of this hotel are striking with psychedelic carpet treatments and globe fixtures.

Canalta Hotels partnered with NYC based Workshop/APD to bring Moxy Banff’s groovy, mid-century interior atmosphere to life, and Calgary’s METAFOR Architecture Inc. (METAFOR) to design and modernize the exterior of the building while still paying homage to its predecessor.

“The designs are not the only part of this new hotel’s charm, Moxy Hotels are known for its good times and upscale experiences, and Moxy Banff will be no different,” says Christianson. “With daily programming designed to encourage guests to mingle, get out of their rooms and experience all that Banff has to offer, Moxy Banff is as fun as it is chic.”

From unconventional room layouts and playful programming to a year-round heated patio and outdoor hot pools, Moxy Banff promises a guest experience like none other, with something for everyone. This first-of-its-kind hotel, located in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, is sure to blow your socks off!

For more information about Moxy Hotels, visit www.moxy-hotels.marriott.com.

For information about Canalta Hotels, visit www.canaltahotels.com.

Additional Quotes:

Workshop/APD

“Moxy Banff has an incredibly cohesive interior design story, and an intentional narrative thread that ties the guest experience together” said Workshop/APD associate principal Andrew Kline. “From common spaces and amenities to guest rooms and corridors, we selected colors and patterns that will transport guests to a place where the past and future coexist. Modern and retro, honest and luxurious, playful and comfortable, the guest rooms embody the Moxy ethos and set it apart from any other accommodation in Banff.”

"Having the opportunity to revitalize a mid-century hotel – this building that was so unique for Banff when it first opened – is not something that comes along often,” said Workshop/APD founding principal Matt Berman. “We leaned all the way into the Voy’s vintage, nostalgic, irreverent character, breathing new life into the property while honoring its history.”

Banff and Lake Louise Tourism

“Banff and Lake Louise is recovering more quickly from the pandemic than the majority of other tourist destinations in Canada. Visitation has surpassed pre-pandemic numbers, and we continue to see strong demand,” says David Matys, Acting VP, Destination Development, Banff & Lake Louise Tourism. “Numerous new restaurants, experiences and now this new hotel are giving visitors new reasons to visit. It’s an exciting time for a world-class hotel operator to join our destination. We’re thrilled to welcome Moxy Banff.”

