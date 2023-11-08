Growing Interest In Japanese Culture Is Expected To Drive The Sake Market In The Forecast Period 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Sake Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s sake global market report 2023, the global sake market is on the path to substantial growth, with a projected market size of $9.26 billion in 2023, compared to $8.81 billion in 2022, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Looking ahead, the sake market is expected to reach $11.13 billion in 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth is attributed to the increasing interest in Japanese culture and cuisine, which is igniting a global passion for sake.



The Cultural Connection: Japanese Culture and Cuisine

The surge in the sake market is closely linked to the growing interest in Japanese culture and cuisine. Japanese culture embodies a rich tapestry of customs, traditions, beliefs, and practices developed over centuries, while Japanese cuisine is celebrated for its unique style and food preparation. This cultural fusion is playing a significant role in the sake market's expansion, as the worldwide popularity of Japanese culture and cuisine is fueling demand for sake. Sake breweries are responding by introducing innovative products and expanding their marketing efforts to reach a broader audience.

For example, in November 2021, a report from ByFood, a Japan-based food tourism platform, revealed that 95% of foreign tourists reported high satisfaction with Japanese cuisine. Japan boasts over 1400 sake breweries, showcasing the global appeal of its culinary heritage. This burgeoning interest in Japanese culture and cuisine is poised to propel the growth of the sake market.

Competitive Landscape and Technological Advancements

The global sake market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous players operating in the market. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively accounted for only 3.12% of the total market. Notable competitors include Gekkeikan Sake Co. Ltd (1.18% market share), Takara Holdings Inc. (1.02%), Tatsuuma-Honke Brewing Co. Ltd. (0.48%), and others. Manufacturers of sake beverages are investing in advanced technologies to enhance product quality and maintain their market presence.

For instance, in March 2022, Satake Corporation introduced the HR10DDF-T paddy husker in the Asian region. This innovative husker utilizes Satake's patented Idler Switching System to reduce operational costs and ensure consistent rice milling. The technology is particularly vital for sake brewing, as it delivers clean, pure flavors by reducing the amount of broken rice produced. These advancements improve the quality of sake, making it a more attractive choice for consumers.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific : The largest region in the sake market, constituting 47.0% of the total market in 2022.

: The largest region in the sake market, constituting 47.0% of the total market in 2022. North America : An emerging region in the market.

: An emerging region in the market. Fast-Growing Regions: North America and Western Europe are expected to experience the fastest growth with CAGRs of 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively.





Stakeholders within the sake industry can leverage the insights offered in the Sake Global Market Report 2023 to maximize their success in this dynamic market. The sake market report provides a comprehensive understanding of current market trends, growth projections, and emerging opportunities. With this knowledge, industry players can formulate effective strategies, make informed decisions, and capitalize on the ever-expanding global enthusiasm for sake.

Sake Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the sake market size, sake market segments, sake market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

