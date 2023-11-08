The Global Plastic Pipes And Pipe Fittings Market Is Set To Reach $115.2 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of 9.5% As Per The Business Research Company's Plastic Pipes And Pipe Fittings Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Plastic Pipes And Pipe Fittings Global Market Report 2023, the plastic pipes and pipe fittings market is set for substantial growth in 2023, with a projected market size of $80.16 billion, up from $72.52 billion in 2022, marking a remarkable 10.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The industry is anticipated to reach $115.23 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.



Driving Growth: Increased Construction Demand

The global plastic pipes and pipe fitting market is experiencing a surge in demand, primarily driven by the construction industry. The construction sector plays a pivotal role in building housing facilities, which are vital for expanding urban populations. Plastic pipes and fittings are favored in construction projects due to their durability, ease of installation, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional metal alternatives. In March 2022, the UK witnessed a 1.7% increase in construction output, attributed to a rise in repair and maintenance (3.0%) and new work (1.0%) activities, further emphasizing the growing construction demand.

Key Players in the Industry

Major players in the plastic pipes and pipe fittings market include Available Plastics Inc., Inline Plastics, Kimplas Piping System Limited, WL Plastics, Applied Plastics Co., and more. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and market sustainability.

Product Innovation: A Key Trend

Product innovation is gaining prominence in the plastic pipes and pipe fitting market. Leading companies in the industry are continually developing innovative products to maintain their market presence. For example, in November 2021, GF Piping Systems introduced bio-attributed materials to its polyvinyl chloride (PVC-U) metric pressure pipes, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability and reduced carbon emissions. This trend is shaping the future of the industry and is expected to drive further growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific : The largest region in the plastic pipes and pipe fitting market in 2022.

: The largest region in the plastic pipes and pipe fitting market in 2022. North America: Expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global plastic pipes and pipe fitting market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Market

The global plastic pipes and pipe fittings market is segmented as follows:

By Type: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

Polypropylene (PP) Pipes

Other Types By Structure: Organized

Un-Organized By Application: Residential Fitting

Water Supply

Sewage Systems

Oil and Gas

Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning Systems (HVAC)

Manufacturing

Agricultural Applications

Other Applications





Stakeholders across the plastic pipes and pipe fitting industry can benefit significantly from the insights presented in the Plastic Pipes And Pipe Fittings Global Market Report 2023. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market's current status and future projections, enabling informed decision-making. Industry players can leverage these insights to identify emerging trends, capitalize on growth opportunities, and formulate strategies for sustainable success in this dynamic market.

Plastic Pipes And Pipe Fittings Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the plastic pipes and pipe fittings market size, plastic pipes and pipe fittings market segments, plastic pipes and pipe fittings market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

