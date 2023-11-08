Michael Kramer Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership” with Chris Voss

Michael Kramer

OMAHA, NE, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce, Michael Kramer, a seasoned expert in unlocking the hidden potential of lucrative properties, is collaborating with former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss and other esteemed professionals from around the world to co-author the book titled, Empathetic Leadership. The release date for this book is set for the spring of 2024.

For years, Michael Kramer has understood the profound challenge that real estate investors often face, identifying the most lucrative properties among the hidden 5%, which are sold but never publicly listed, while avoiding the competitive and inflated 95% that dominate traditional listings.

Driven by his unwavering passion for solving this problem, Michael's relentless pursuit to perfect a system that uncovers these hidden gems has kept him awake during countless nights. His unique approach has yielded remarkable results.

As a testament to his commitment and the potential of his methods, Michael turned to empower his son, Luke, who was just 19 years old at the time. He began teaching Luke the invaluable secrets of real estate investment. In a courageous move, Luke made the decision to leave college and join the family business. This bold choice proved to be incredibly fruitful, resulting in a six-figure income for Luke.



Witnessing the transformation and immense success of his son, Michael recognized the enormous potential to extend this opportunity to others, helping them experience newfound freedom and financial security.

Michael's mission led to the establishment of Freed by Real Estate, an initiative dedicated to empowering individuals through simple yet powerful tools that reshape their thinking and enable them to profit from the top 5% of properties that typically elude investors.

Michael Kramer is on a transformative journey to empower individuals with the potential to change their family's financial future. Alongside his wife, Lucy, they own, manage, and rehabilitate properties in the Omaha area, boasting ownership of 400 income-producing rentals.



