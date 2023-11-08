Adam Hagfors Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" alongside Chris Voss

Adam Hagfors

TAMPA , FL, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce the involvement of Adam Hagfors, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Silverview Credit Partners, who will be collaborating with former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss and a group of professionals worldwide. Together, they are co-authoring the book, Empathetic Leadership, expected to launch in the spring of 2024.

Adam Hagfors is the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Silverview Credit Partners, a renowned firm specializing in providing debt solutions to both businesses and individuals seeking capital in the range of $10 million to $30 million.

Before founding Silverview Credit Partners in 2015, Adam served as the Global Head of the Legacy Group and America's Head of the Non-Core and Legacy Group at UBS AG. In this significant role, he managed a global team responsible for overseeing a diverse array of fixed-income asset classes encompassing a $40 billion portfolio. Adam's leadership and expertise led him to participate actively in crucial committees within the UBS Group, including the UBS Group Americas Executive Committee, the UBS Group Americas Risk and Control Committee, and the UBS Investment Bank Americas Risk Committee. His impactful tenure with UBS spanned from 2009 to 2015.

Prior to his role at UBS, Adam Hagfors contributed his talents to JP Morgan and Bear Stearns, where he concentrated on structured credit and corporate credit investments.

Throughout his illustrious career, Adam has served on numerous corporate boards and has been a sought-after speaker at various engagements, sharing his respected insights on the financial industry.

Dedicated to making a difference, not just in finance, Adam plays an active role in serving his community. He currently holds the position of Treasurer for the Frederica Academy Board of Trustees and is a member of the St Bart's Community Preschool Advisory Board. In the past, Adam has held the role of Co-Chair of the St Bart's Community Preschool Advisory Board and was a member of The Browning School's Board of Trustees.

Adam Hagfors earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting at Washington and Lee University.

Outside of the boardroom, Adam and his wife, Jenn, reside on St. Simons Island, GA, with their two sons, Andersen and Jensen.

The collaborative effort between Adam Hagfors and Chris Voss, along with an assembly of notable professionals, will shed light on Empathetic Leadership, offering a unique and invaluable perspective to be shared with the world.



You can learn more about Adam and Silverview Credit at: www.silverviewcredit.com

