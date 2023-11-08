Brandon Lark Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Brandon Lark

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce Brandon Lark, the President of Great Southwestern, is co-authoring, the book titled, Empathetic Leadership, alongside Chris Voss, a former FBI hostage negotiator, and other esteemed professionals worldwide. Empathetic Leadership is scheduled to hit the shelves in the spring of 2024.

Brandon Lark assumed the role of President of Great Southwestern in May 2014, taking charge of the overarching growth and operational strategies of the company. His journey with Great Southwestern began in 2000 when he joined as a Substation Superintendent. Over the years, Brandon's commitment and competence led him to take on increasingly significant roles within the company, including Project Manager, Project Developer, Senior Project Manager, and Vice President. He also serves on the Executive Management Committee for MYR Group, where he plays a pivotal role in developing and executing corporate strategy while effectively managing enterprise risk.

One of Brandon's unique strengths is his ability to combine hands-on expertise in both fieldwork and project management. This blend of practical experience has enabled him to work seamlessly with project and operations managers, consistently delivering projects that are not only on time but also under budget. His extensive experience spans across transmission, substation, and wind farm electrical construction projects throughout the western and southwestern regions.

Brandon Lark's success story is built upon a foundation that aligns the mission, vision, and values of the organization with his personal values and leadership philosophy. Central to his approach is an unwavering focus on employee development, fostering a culture of continuous performance improvement and innovation.

Academically accomplished, Brandon holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Project Management. He also possesses an Associate of Science Degree in Civil Engineering Technology and is a certified Project Management Specialist. His quest for knowledge and growth extends to institutions like MIT Sloan Executive Education, Harvard Professional Development, The Center for Creative Leadership, and Academy Leadership, where he's further honed his leadership prowess.

Beyond the boardroom, Brandon enjoys quality time with his family, including his wife, an IFBB Professional bodybuilder, and their three children. His youngest son is an aspiring ballet student, which often leads the family to ballet performances. They also spend weekends in the gym that the couple owns, working with athletes on their bodybuilding team, and supporting his wife and other athletes as they compete in various competitions.

The collaboration between Brandon Lark and Chris Voss, along with other leading professionals, is sure to present an inspiring perspective on Empathetic Leadership.

