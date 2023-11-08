Bill Gallagher Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Bill Gallagher

ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Bill Gallagher, the CEO of Systems Evolution Incorporated (SEI), will be collaborating with former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss and other esteemed professionals from around the world to co-author the book titled, Empathetic Leadership. The book is anticipated to be released in the spring of 2024.

Bill Gallagher has over 25 years of experience in the Business and Technology Consulting Industry, where he has been instrumental in serving Fortune 1000 clients. His journey includes an impressive career, with roles in large consultancies like Arthur Andersen and KPMG, as well as leadership positions in smaller boutique consulting firms. His extensive background uniquely equips him for the role of CEO at SEI.

As a Marine Corps Veteran, Bill Gallagher leads his team with a strong commitment to company culture and places a significant emphasis on empowering every employee to take ownership of their success. This approach has not only ensured SEI's success but has also established Bill as a prominent figure in the industry.

Beyond his professional career, Bill serves on the board of REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia, an organization dedicated to helping academically promising students access college and achieve postsecondary success. Bill's involvement reflects his passion for supporting education and youth development.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Bill also enjoys spending his free time with his family, following the Georgia Bulldogs, and pursuing interests such as offshore fishing, travel, and fitness.

The collaboration between Bill Gallagher, Chris Voss, and other global leaders is set to provide readers with invaluable insights into the principles of empathetic leadership. This eagerly awaited book promises to transform leadership and empower individuals and organizations to build trust, foster collaboration, and drive results.