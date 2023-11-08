Janet VonKohn Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Janet VonKohn

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Janet VonKohn, Founder and CEO/President of VonKohn Search Group, is partnering with negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished team of professionals to co-author the forthcoming book, Empathetic Leadership. Janet's collaboration assures to provide an unparalleled perspective on leadership, talent acquisition, and entrepreneurial success. The anticipated release date for the book is scheduled for the spring of 2024.

Janet VonKohn's journey in entrepreneurship and talent acquisition began over three decades ago when she founded her first company, Professional Search Consultants, a Florida-based recruiting firm. Since then, she has made a profound impact on the recruitment industry. As the leader of VonKohn Search Group (VSG), Janet and her team are nationally recognized for their commitment to building world-class Commercial, Clinical, and Executive Teams for National Life Science Companies.

VSG is celebrated for its results-oriented and self-starting team of professional recruiters who combine a sense of urgency with a dedication to accuracy and quality in their work. With over 30 years of experience, VSG has helped numerous companies create winning teams by partnering with their clients' leadership teams to hire and retain elite talent. They achieve this by creating customized talent pipelines that keep their clients ahead of the curve.

Janet's expertise extends beyond recruitment. She personally trains leadership teams on effective talent acquisition, hiring, and employee retention strategies. Her guidance is rooted in her extensive experience and knowledge of the industry, making her an invaluable resource for organizations seeking top-tier talent.

Janet's entrepreneurial spirit has led her to co-found National Sales Network, a national search firm specializing in building sales teams for the pharmaceutical industry. She has also invested in multiple Biopharmaceutical start-ups, including Clene Nanomedicine, and serves as an investor and Strategic Advisor for Ennaid Therapeutics, a pre-commercial pharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing rare diseases in underserved populations worldwide. Additionally, she is a partner in NashVirgin, LLC, a growing commercial real estate business with properties in multiple states.

Janet VonKohn's superpowers lie in simplifying complex issues, fostering common visions, and unifying teams to exceed their goals. Her remarkable career is complemented by her role as a loving wife to her husband, Lon, since Valentine's Day 1992, and together, they have raised two entrepreneurial children who have followed in the family's business mindset. Janet and Lon share a passion for travel, immersing themselves in diverse cultures, staying healthy and fit, and creating cherished memories with family and friends, all while savoring their time together.

As a co-author of Empathetic Leadership, Janet VonKohn brings her unique blend of entrepreneurial acumen, talent acquisition expertise, and a profound commitment to success. Her insights will provide readers with valuable lessons in leadership and empathetic entrepreneurship.



