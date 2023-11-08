Dan McKenzie Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathetic Leadership" with Chris Voss

Dan McKenzie

GREENSBORO, NC, USA, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan McKenzie, a trailblazing entrepreneur has partnered with SuccessBooks® to co-author alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss, and other Leading Professionals, the highly anticipated book, Empathetic Leadership. With a rich and diverse background spanning skateboarding records, aviation expertise, and groundbreaking environmental solutions, Dan's collaboration offers a unique and insightful perspective on leadership. The book is set for release in the spring of 2024.

Dan McKenzie's journey began in the world of skateboarding, where he made history by innovating a hydraulic braking system in the 1970s, enabling him to control the speed and direction of skateboards while riding them on his hands. His groundbreaking invention catapulted him into the spotlight, and he was even featured on CBS Sports Spectacular for setting unprecedented distance and speed records. His early passion for innovation and pushing boundaries laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

Beyond the world of skateboarding, Dan's insatiable curiosity led him to international business and aviation. With a deep understanding of diverse cultures, complex business frameworks, and cutting-edge technology, he became a trusted troubleshooter in the aviation sector. His expertise proved invaluable to major airlines and corporate aircraft owners worldwide, where he tackled intricate flight deck avionics systems and set stringent standards for regulatory compliance.

Drawing from this wealth of knowledge and experience, Dan founded Aircraft Systems & Manufacturing, Inc. (ASM) and served as its CEO. Under his visionary leadership, ASM emerged as an industry trailblazer, pioneering outsourced engineering services and aircraft modifications. His innovative business strategies not only reduced operational costs but also propelled ASM to achieve one of the aviation community's highest profit margins.

Beyond the corporate world, Dan's extensive global travels—spanning 126 countries and countless international and domestic cities—fueled his passion for environmental and humanitarian causes. This led to the establishment of Memios, LLC, where he introduced groundbreaking high-pressure pneumatic transport systems for municipal solid waste. In just a decade, Memios became recognized as the world's leading high-tech waste management system, surpassing unprecedented performance metrics.

Today, as a revered entrepreneur, Dan McKenzie shares his insights on critical market dynamics, technological advancements, and strategies for sustainable growth. His legacy serves as a testament to his roles as a boundary-pushing skateboarder, aviation business executive, and visionary entrepreneur. Throughout his journey, Dan has consistently embodied the essence of an empathetic leader, leaving an indelible imprint on the world.

Dan's insights into leadership, market dynamics, and sustainable growth make him a valuable addition to the co-author team of Empathetic Leadership.

