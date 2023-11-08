Asimily Ranks as the 13th Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Asimily attributes 773% revenue growth to the strength of its industry-leading connected device security platform that reduces vulnerabilities 10x faster with half the necessary resources

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) risk management platform, today announced that it ranked as the 13th fastest-growing cybersecurity company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.



“Asimily’s rapid growth is driven by our customers’ demand for holistic IoT, IoMT, and Industrial IoT device security and risk management solutions that continuously protect networks from ever-evolving attacks,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily. “From device visibility to vulnerability mitigation to risk modeling and incident response, Asimily delivers best-in-class, built-for-IoT security that keeps organizations secure from outside threats. We’re proud to see Asimily’s growth acknowledged with inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.”

IoT security is mission-critical for organizations as they scale deployments of internet-connected devices across their networks. Unlike conventional IT endpoints and servers, IoT devices exhibit distinct network behavior, making standard cybersecurity solutions inadequate at distinguishing genuine risks from false alarms. Asimily ensures robust security for IoT deployments by accurately identifying, prioritizing, and addressing all vulnerabilities that pose actual security risks.

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As for growing companies, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for the healthcare industry , as well as higher education, manufacturing, government, life sciences, retail, and finance . With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

About Deloitte



Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

